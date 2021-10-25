Kathy Griffin has perfect response to anti-vaxxer who says “mandate” sounds gay

Comedian Kathy Griffin was unimpressed by someone recently protesting against vaccine mandates. A photo went viral over the weekend of someone holding a handmade sign saying “Mandate sounds gay to me”. There’s a slight gap between ‘Man’ and ‘date’ on the signwriting, so it could be read as two words.
The photo was shared by the anti-right wing monitoring organization PatriotTakes, and re-shared by Griffin, who said, “In response to this sign I say ‘Well then, maybe that’s why I love vax mandates.’”
In response to this sign I say “Well then, maybe that’s why I love vax mandates.” https://t.co/lwm8WJtPl9
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 23, 2021
Thank you, Ms. Griffin.
Online, many others shared Griffin’s reaction to the sign and its maker.
Just wait until he learns about manholes.
— The Mad Scientist (@madscientist08) October 23, 2021
It’s Pfizer and Eve, not Pfizer and Steve
— Adam H. (@atomhebert) October 23, 2021
Should we tell him there’s a city called Manchester?
— Mitt Hjertes Trell (@Hakonrl) October 23, 2021
Clearly, he thinks mandate is two words, as polysyllabic words are far too advanced for him.
— Uncle Mark (@mroller17u) October 24, 2021
Kathy Griffin has more reason than most to hope as many people get vaccinated against Covid-19 as possible: the vaccines are not just about protecting one’s self, but everyone else.
People undergoing cancer treatment are known to be at more risk from serious complications from Covid-19, and Griffin has been very public in her recent fight against lung cancer. This included the surgical removal of half her left lung.
Former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell’s recent death from Covid-19, despite being double vaccinated, followed his own treatment for blood cancer.
4 Comments
Chrisk
I think I’d be very tempted to just step on the gas and run the dipshit over.
ptn2719
The reason COVID is not getting better is simple: all these COVIDIOTS who refuse to do what they’re supposed to do. I went grocery shopping this morning. The store has THREE signs at the entrance stating that face coverings are required (as per state mandate). Yet I counted TWELVE people in the store (including FIVE employees!) not wearing a mask. Unless and until we all decide we’re sick of this, and unless and until we ALL decide to do our part, this is never going to get better. (Which is why I still say it’s never going to end…and the experts are now more or less in agreement).
Cam
When Polio hit the country, the country pulled together, tried to protect itself, and when the vaccine arrived people lined up to take it. When AIDS hit the gay community the community rallied, even groups not effected like lesbians were there pulling together.
Now we have Covid, and a small minority is actively attacking logical medical safety decisions. Maybe this is just darwinism, the country got stupid and that minority is weeding itself out.
Jake123
I know I shouldn’t think so…. But that sign is pretty funny!!