Kathy Griffin has perfect response to anti-vaxxer who says “mandate” sounds gay

Comedian Kathy Griffin was unimpressed by someone recently protesting against vaccine mandates. A photo went viral over the weekend of someone holding a handmade sign saying “Mandate sounds gay to me”. There’s a slight gap between ‘Man’ and ‘date’ on the signwriting, so it could be read as two words.

The photo was shared by the anti-right wing monitoring organization PatriotTakes, and re-shared by Griffin, who said, “In response to this sign I say ‘Well then, maybe that’s why I love vax mandates.’”

In response to this sign I say “Well then, maybe that’s why I love vax mandates.” https://t.co/lwm8WJtPl9 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 23, 2021

Online, many others shared Griffin’s reaction to the sign and its maker.

Just wait until he learns about manholes. — The Mad Scientist (@madscientist08) October 23, 2021

It’s Pfizer and Eve, not Pfizer and Steve — Adam H. (@atomhebert) October 23, 2021

Should we tell him there’s a city called Manchester? — Mitt Hjertes Trell (@Hakonrl) October 23, 2021

Clearly, he thinks mandate is two words, as polysyllabic words are far too advanced for him. — Uncle Mark (@mroller17u) October 24, 2021

Kathy Griffin has more reason than most to hope as many people get vaccinated against Covid-19 as possible: the vaccines are not just about protecting one’s self, but everyone else.

People undergoing cancer treatment are known to be at more risk from serious complications from Covid-19, and Griffin has been very public in her recent fight against lung cancer. This included the surgical removal of half her left lung.

Former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell’s recent death from Covid-19, despite being double vaccinated, followed his own treatment for blood cancer.

