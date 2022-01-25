Kathy Griffin’s ancient grudge against Andy Cohen is still alive and well in the year 2022

They say forgiveness is for the forgiver, but apparently Kathy Griffin either doesn’t see it that way, or she simply isn’t ready to free herself from past hurts.
The 61-year-old funny lady was just profiled by The New York Times and she’s once again taking digs at Andy Cohen and talking about being canceled.
In case you need a refresher: Cohen replaced Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show after she was fired by the network in 2017 for taking a picture of herself holding the severed head of Donald Trump.
Speaking to the Times about that now-infamous photo, Griffin says, “I wasn’t just canceled. I was erased.”
“When you’re an artist known for being ‘difficult’ and you’re a man, they write New Yorker profiles about you and then Aaron Sorkin writes an open letter in support,” she explains. “But when you’re ‘difficult’ and you’re a woman, they call you a pain in the (expletive).”
In the interview, Griffin also admits to “hate watching” CNN’s most recent New Year’s Eve broadcast featuring her ex-BFF Anderson Cooper and Cohen.
As you may recall, during the show, Cohen went viral for trashing outgoing New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, saying he did the “crappiest job” before adding a “sayonara, sucka.”
CNN acknowledged Cohen went a little too far with the remarks, but ultimately said it would have him back next year. Griffin feels the network’s response was unfair and suggests Cohen should have been fired.
“Apples to apples,” she says, noting that he made a political statement just like she did.
(Side note: Griffin makes some fair points in the interview, but we’d argue that there’s a difference between saying a politician did a crappy job and posing for a photo with their severed head.)
Griffin is also still upset over remarks Cohen made several years ago when he was asked by TMZ if he had spoken to her about taking over her CNN job and he replied, “Who?”
“This is a guy that I think kind of wanted to be me,” she tells the Times. “And now he’s halfway there.”
One of the more touching moments in the interview came when Griffin talked about how she wishes she could get back on stage and entertain large audiences like she did in her heyday.
“I just want to get back to making people laugh,” she said. “More than anything else, that’s what has been robbed from me.”
We love Griffin, but holding onto this grudge with Cohen and “hate watching” the show she was fired from half a decade ago probably isn’t great for her mental wellbeing and certainly isn’t helping her to move on. Here’s hoping she eventually can. When she does, she’ll have an audience waiting.
Jim
I love comedians who call themselves “artists”. One of the biggest jokes they tell.
Get over yourselves.
SamB
She loves being bitter. She ruined her own career and not by taking that photo, but how she handled the backlash. Now she’s making herself out to be a victim, too bad I remember going to her show almost 15 years ago when she was still funny.
Cam
LOL! The right wing, anti-LGBTQ troll account always comes i to attack women and allies.
Sweetie, ya boring.
Cam
When LGBTQ people were boycotting Dolce and Gabbana after the owner said that Queer people shouldn’t be allowed to adopt, Andy Cohen showed up to the Met Gala dressed head to toe in D & G.
When the owner of Soul Cycle and Crunch gym raised money for Homophobic Trump, Andy Cohen attacked the idea of boycotting.
Cohen has always supported homophobes and promotes the real Housewives who use the queer people in their lives as stereotypical accessories. Definitely Team Kathy.
Dijonaise
It’s A-OK by the MAGA traitors to publish photos of Hillary and Family in a gas chamber. It’s perfectly fine to publish a graphic with a shooting target over Gabby Giffords. It’s OK to [email protected] all over veterans who died in the service of our country. People like Andy Cohen are basically the same as Jewish Nazi sympathizers.
RosemarysBaby
So sanctimonious. Not a good look for you there, Graham. To tell anyone, let alone a woman, to get over something just because you happen to think it’s time she do so, is the height of privilege. Maybe you should take your own advice and get over yourself, Graham. People are allowed to deal with their feelings anyway they wish, as long as they aren’t harming others. I’m quite sure the way she chooses to live her life has no effect whatsoever on you. Andy Cohen is a disgusting cretin, and personally, I hope Kathy treats him as such for the rest of her days.
dario717
I would prefer Kathy to Andy. Any. Time.