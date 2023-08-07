Kit Connor gets personal and reveals what he always carries around with him in his backpack

Kit Connor (Photo: YouTube)

Heartstopper season 2 dropped on Netflix last week. To promote the series, its stars have been busy undertaking promotional duties.

Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson, shot a video for British Vogue in which he reveals what he carries around most days in his backpack.

Check it out below.

Connor, who first came to attention playing a young Elton John in the movie Rocketman, says his black backpack is just the right size for carrying around any scripts he needs to read or learn.

Other basics include wireless headphones, a cap, sunglasses, chewing gum, and a book or two to read. He also carries around a notebook.

“Sometimes if I’m feeling a little confused about something in my life, or, you know, a little emotional about something, I can write it down. I think it’s been really good for my mental health. It’s also just a good way to kind of be creative.”

Last year Connor revealed he is bisexual. However, he said he felt forced to make an announcement after he faced accusations of “queerbaiting” online for taking on gay and bi roles.

Time for tea

Connor goes on to reveal he carries what he thought was facial moisturizer. It’s only when he read the label that he realizes it’s actually hand cream. His favored cologne is Floris.

Lastly, he reveals the most British thing that he possibly carries around: A collection of English breakfast teabags in a small plastic bag.

“I didn’t want to be the guy who goes … I bring tea everywhere I go. So I’m gonna specify, I don’t bring tea everywhere I go. Sometimes in hotels, they just don’t have English Breakfast tea, which is kind of stressful.”

In a separate video, Connor and co-star Joe Locke talked to Teen Vogue about “Firsts” (first audition, first kiss on set, etc).

Check it out below.