Lauren Boebert attacks Pete Buttigieg over taking paternity leave

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has released a video in which she attacks Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave after adopting newborn twins, saying he took time to work out “how to chest feed.”

She went on to criticize the very notion of anyone taking a couple of months of paternity leave, claiming she delivered one of her own children in the front seat of her truck because she had things to be getting on with.

Yes, really.

In the video she posted to her YouTube channel yesterday, Boebert says, “Mayor Pete was on a two-month maternity — paternity, whatever the heck you want to call it — leave. The guy was gone. The guy was not working, because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed.”

This claim repeats a joke made by Fox’s Tucker Carlson, in which he also said Buttigieg’s paternity leave was for him to try “to figure out how to breastfeed.”

Boebert went on to say, “I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck,” Boebert said. “Because, as a mom of four, we got things to do. Ain’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save, here.”

Her remarks about Buttigieg can be seen from the 5.45 mark below.

Online, many were skeptical about Boebert’s claims about trying to save the world.

I’m sorry but how exactly was she trying to save the world while ignoring court orders, not paying taxes and running a restaurant that was losing money every year. And is now 0-22 on bills making it out of committee while voting against everything that could help people. — Steve (@stelenj) November 1, 2021

Others pointed out how beneficial paid leave can be for new parents and their kids.

I had two very hard c-sections. My ex-husband was given a week each time. It wasn’t enough…I had to ask other people for help because recovery was about a month and I had two kids under a year old. It was hard. Stop begrudging this man having and taking care of his family. — JJDiane ❤️🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@JJDianeM) November 1, 2021

And I bet during that leave he accomplished more than she has or ever will. I had to use personal time for maternity leave & was back to work in 2 wks. My mom & dad helped the 1st year thank God. My son & his wife get 8 & 12 weeks respectively, & what a blessing that is. — DebJM (@DebJM45) November 1, 2021

It is ridiculous to insist we must all squat in the field & then get back to work because somehow poverty and having a cruel, miserable life is a point of pride. WTF. — Pam Ainsley (@PamAinsley) November 1, 2021

Boebert’s comments came the day after it was revealed Pete and husband Chasten spent Halloween night in hospital with their son. Their twins, Penelope and Joseph (nicknamed Gus), arrived at the beginning of August.

“As you can see, we’re spending this Halloween in the hospital,” Chasten posted to Instagram. “Gus has been having a rough go of it but we’re headed in the right direction. We’re so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months. And also, for the dedicated and kind medical professionals who have helped take care of our two little pumpkins as they’ve grown stronger, healthier, and cuter.”

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that Boebert spent her own Halloween dressed as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians.

Boebert also spent a portion of her weekend discussing with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz about bringing explosives to the Capitol to blow up the metal detectors they now must pass through to reach the house floor.

The discussion came about after Gaetz gave an interview in which he talked about Boebert—a 5’4” woman—carrying a weapon for her own personal protection. He said they’d joked together about blowing the metal detectors up. When the interview appeared, Gaetz doubled down on the comments on Twitter, prompting a response from Boebert that she’d “bring the Tannerite!” (a type of explosive).

When Boebert began to receive blowback for the comment, she went on to say only “fools” would think she was being serious. She says the metal detectors would be removed if the Republicans take back control of the house in 2022.