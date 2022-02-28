northern exposure

Lauren Boebert just won ‘dumbest politician of the of week’ and it’s only Monday

By

Rep. Lauren Boebert pivoted right into a pile of dirt while sharing her geopolitical expertise with Fox News on Sunday at CPAC.

After telling the network that she’s praying for Ukraine, the Colorado Republican took a sharp left, saying Canada needs to be “liberated.” Yes, really.

“I pray for Ukraine, and I wish them the best,” she said. “They have a great president right now… but we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and who need to be liberated and we need that right here at home.”

Boebert was likely referring to the so-called “freedom convoy” of anti-vaccine truck drivers, but her comparison to Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine doesn’t quite hold up.

Her comments sparked immediate criticism from Canadian citizens and officials, and we’d be remiss not to start with this one:

MP Anthony Housefather reached out in hopes of educating Boebert. Good luck with that:

Former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman took a more pointed approach:

Here’s how others are responding: