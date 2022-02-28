Lauren Boebert just won ‘dumbest politician of the of week’ and it’s only Monday

Rep. Lauren Boebert pivoted right into a pile of dirt while sharing her geopolitical expertise with Fox News on Sunday at CPAC.

After telling the network that she’s praying for Ukraine, the Colorado Republican took a sharp left, saying Canada needs to be “liberated.” Yes, really.

“I pray for Ukraine, and I wish them the best,” she said. “They have a great president right now… but we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and who need to be liberated and we need that right here at home.”

Lauren Boebert told Fox Nation at CPAC that Canada needs to be "liberated" along with Ukraine. "We also have neighbors to the north who need freedom." pic.twitter.com/dymrCTRcxp — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) February 27, 2022

Boebert was likely referring to the so-called “freedom convoy” of anti-vaccine truck drivers, but her comparison to Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine doesn’t quite hold up.

Her comments sparked immediate criticism from Canadian citizens and officials, and we’d be remiss not to start with this one:

Lauren Boebert is an idiot. I am an openly gay man living in the suburbs in Canada with my husband. We went and got fancy bagels to go today and stopped for Starbucks on our way home. Liberate Canada? Girl. We are fine. Fuck off. — ? (@veryjarring) February 28, 2022

MP Anthony Housefather reached out in hopes of educating Boebert. Good luck with that:

Congresswoman @laurenboebert, while it’s good that you are not following the Trump line and are standing with #ukraine instead of #Putin it is sad to hear you compare free & democratic Canada to the invasion of Ukraine. If you would like to learn about Canada please reach out. https://t.co/6UEfAjdsPA — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) February 28, 2022

Former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman took a more pointed approach:

Reckless, dangerous and crosses every line of diplomacy and decency. Boebert would have been expelled from the @GOP before Trump but now the darling of CPAC. Canada is our best friend-best trading partner- closest ally and should be treated as such. https://t.co/W4VJhE1ENO — Bruce A. Heyman (@BruceAHeyman) February 27, 2022

Here’s how others are responding:

Lauren Boebert says Canada needs to be “liberated”. From what? Universal healthcare? Being the most educated country in the world? Being rated the number one country in the world for well-being? Being the country most want to immigrate to? Umm, no thanks. We’re good, moron.🇨🇦 — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) February 28, 2022

Everyone be quiet! Lauren Boebert is working on getting her GED. pic.twitter.com/iWVWeuv8ah — Brad (@brads0924) February 28, 2022

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district will liberate itself from Lauren Boebert in November. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) February 28, 2022

Lauren Boebert said Canada “also” needs to be liberated along with Ukraine. Is she evil or just stupid? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 27, 2022

Please, Lauren, free us from our hellhole of free medical care, 1-yr paid maternity leave, 10+ statutory paid holidays every year, and schools free of shootings. — orgfarmer (@orgfarmer) February 28, 2022