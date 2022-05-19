Leaked character reveals ‘Fortnite’ is about to get more inclusive

A video game in which players stalk and kill one another is getting notably more inclusive, which, we guess… is progress?

This week, a leaker revealed two upcoming skins coming to the massively popular Fortnite franchise.

One of them, reportedly coming to Fortnite: Save the World is “Toni” a nonbinary character who uses they/them pronouns.

As a quick recap; Min-Joon is the Battle Royale Starter Pack for next season!

Toni is the STW Starter Pack for next season! pic.twitter.com/LqU4E3i54L — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 17, 2022

The leaked character description reads, “They’re a classic throwback with style to spare,” and it’s clear from the comments that many players are already on ‘team Toni’:

Come trhough cute baby Toni

Theyre soooo cute ❤️ — fernando (@GodIMissThe90s) May 17, 2022

Omgggggggggggg I have to buy toni — GiGi (@gigis_lab) May 17, 2022

STW really? I want Toni! 🤦🏾‍♂️😒 — Sazón 🎤 (@Sazonda) May 17, 2022

However, many of the responses are not so positive:

Toni sucks ngl — Vengeance (@hhmhh97051602) May 17, 2022

Toni is pretty cringe ngl its just a bad skin too — Lord zamasu (@_LordZamasu_) May 17, 2022

Toni is expected to be available for gameplay within a month or two.

Earlier this month, Fortnite released its first Icon Series skin for an LGBTQ person when it revealed a rainbow skin for Chica, a popular, bisexual content creator.