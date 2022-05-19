toni award

Leaked character reveals ‘Fortnite’ is about to get more inclusive

A video game in which players stalk and kill one another is getting notably more inclusive, which, we guess… is progress?

This week, a leaker revealed two upcoming skins coming to the massively popular Fortnite franchise.

One of them, reportedly coming to Fortnite: Save the World is “Toni” a nonbinary character who uses they/them pronouns.

The leaked character description reads, “They’re a classic throwback with style to spare,” and it’s clear from the comments that many players are already on ‘team Toni’:

However, many of the responses are not so positive:

Toni is expected to be available for gameplay within a month or two.

Earlier this month, Fortnite released its first Icon Series skin for an LGBTQ person when it revealed a rainbow skin for Chica, a popular, bisexual content creator.