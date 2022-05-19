Leaked character reveals ‘Fortnite’ is about to get more inclusive

A video game in which players stalk and kill one another is getting notably more inclusive, which, we guess… is progress?
This week, a leaker revealed two upcoming skins coming to the massively popular Fortnite franchise.
One of them, reportedly coming to Fortnite: Save the World is “Toni” a nonbinary character who uses they/them pronouns.
As a quick recap;
Min-Joon is the Battle Royale Starter Pack for next season!
Toni is the STW Starter Pack for next season! pic.twitter.com/LqU4E3i54L
— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 17, 2022
The leaked character description reads, “They’re a classic throwback with style to spare,” and it’s clear from the comments that many players are already on ‘team Toni’:
Come trhough cute baby Toni
Theyre soooo cute ❤️
— fernando (@GodIMissThe90s) May 17, 2022
Omgggggggggggg I have to buy toni
— GiGi (@gigis_lab) May 17, 2022
STW really? I want Toni! 🤦🏾♂️😒
— Sazón 🎤 (@Sazonda) May 17, 2022
However, many of the responses are not so positive:
Toni sucks ngl
— Vengeance (@hhmhh97051602) May 17, 2022
Toni is pretty cringe ngl its just a bad skin too
— Lord zamasu (@_LordZamasu_) May 17, 2022
Toni is expected to be available for gameplay within a month or two.
Earlier this month, Fortnite released its first Icon Series skin for an LGBTQ person when it revealed a rainbow skin for Chica, a popular, bisexual content creator.
ATTENTION POLLOS ? MY ICON SKIN IS ARRIVING: pic.twitter.com/NZfawaQ397
— Chica (@ChicaLive) May 4, 2022