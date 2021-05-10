Lesbian power couple Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli announce they’re moms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat)

The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley and her wife, Tales of the City writer Lauren Morelli, celebrated Mother’s Day this year with a big announcement: they’re moms.

In a post to Instagram, Wiley announced that Morelli carried and gave birth to their daughter, George Elizabeth, on April 11. The couple had managed to keep Morelli’s pregnancy a secret for over nine months, making George’s birth even more miraculous.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George,” Wiley wrote in an Instagram announcement. “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

Morelli echoed that sentiment in a post of her own. “4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired.”

We congratulate the happy couple on taking the next step in their relationship, and to baby George for coming into the world.