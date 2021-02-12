Lindsey Graham suggests Nancy Pelosi secretly plotted for MAGA mob to assassinate her

Sen. Lindsey Graham is trying a new strategy in his harebrained defense of Donald Trump.

This week, the antigay senator from South Carolina went on Fox News to say Trump’s second impeachment trial was basically over before it began and that the ex-president would definitely be declared not guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol because the real person to blame is, wait for it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Here’s what I want to know,” Graham told Sean Hannity. “What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?”

That’s right, folx. Lindsey Graham actually wants people to entertain the idea that Nancy Pelosi might have something to do unleashing the angry mob that tried to kill her.

Lindsey Graham: What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? pic.twitter.com/Af4QNNU744 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 11, 2021

Graham made similar ridiculous insinuations last month when he suggested to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that Pelosi is at least partially culpable for the failed assassination attempt against her.

(Spoiler: Nancy Pelosi is not at all culpable for the failed assassination attempt against her.)

“It was horrendous to see people take over the Capitol, the House and the Senate, beat officers, defile the seat of government,” Graham squealed. “How in the hell did that happen? Where was Nancy Pelosi? It’s her job to provide Capitol security. We’ll get to the bottom of that!”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York told MSNBC that he just can’t take Graham seriously anymore.

(Side note: We stopped taking Graham seriously years ago!)

“It’s sad,” Jeffries said. “Because during the days in which he traveled alongside John McCain he projected that he was a much different figure than the individual who he’s turned out to be.”

Here’s how other folx on Twitter have been responding to Graham’s “Blame Nancy!” defense…

Lindsey Graham is the kind of inept stooge who’s unwittingly working full time for whoever he’s trying to oppose — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 12, 2021

.@LindseyGrahamSC suggesting @SpeakerPelosi is somehow responsible for the attack on the Capitol is reminiscent of those repugnant lawyers who ask victims of sexual assault what they were wearing when they were raped. — ken olin (@kenolin1) February 11, 2021

Whenever I get down because I think of everything I lost these past few years opposing Trump, I just listen to Lindsey Graham for a little bit and it picks me right back up. https://t.co/lKFU3esyDM — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 11, 2021

Stephen Colbert: Lindsey Graham stated that the plot to murder Nancy Pelosi on Jan 6 might be her own fault.

This is a typical GOP response to everything: blame the women. — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) February 12, 2021

Whatever Trump has on Lindsey Graham can’t be as damning as what Lindsey Graham is currently doing to Lindsey Graham. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 11, 2021

Is this for real? @LindseyGrahamSC sit down & shut up. Seriously. Do it. https://t.co/7A9DMoeL2u — Regina Marston for Congress CA 42 (@Marston4ca42) February 11, 2021

Lindsey Graham is now playing “blame the victim,” suggesting Nancy Pelosi is somehow responsible for the insurrection. There’s no way John McCain would have tolerated a breach of his hallowed Senate chamber. Nor would he have tolerated Graham’s obsequious gaslighting. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 11, 2021

To be fair, there has never been a moment in Lindsey Graham’s life when Nancy Pelosi didn’t know more than him. — Keith Pierce (@KPierceResearch) February 11, 2021