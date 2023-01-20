lolololol

Nikki Haley just said she’s probably running for president and everyone had the exact same response

Popcorn Factory, consider yourself on notice. Nikki Haley is maybe probably running for president in 2024 and she’s gonna want her popcorn orders delivered on time!

The former UN ambassador went on Fox News yesterday to basically say she’s running for president without actually saying she’s running for president.

“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things: You first look at, does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?” she told Fox News’ Bret Baier during a sit-down interview.

“Yes, we need to go in a new direction,” she continued. “And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.”

Haley went on to rattle off all her accomplishments, including… her (relative) youth? Apparently, being 51 years old is a qualification that sets her apart from guys like Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” she said. “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”

She also touted her tenure as Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, during which she claims she made the state “the beast of the Southeast.” However, she conveniently left out the part about how she opposed marriage equality and gutted funding for a program that provided HIV medication to low-income patients.

“I’ve never lost a race,” Haley added. “I said that then, I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now. But stay tuned.”

Last June, Haley gave a speech at a campaign event for candidate Jeremy Hunt in Georgia during which she praised Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and said it didn’t go “far enough” to protect children.

“They’re talking about this bill in Florida, the Don’t Say Gay bill, where gay wasn’t even mentioned, but you know what it did say? It said you cannot talk about any sort of sexual preference or gender pronouns before 3rd grade,” she said. “I didn’t think that went far enough.”

“We didn’t have sex-ed until 7th grade. And even then, you had to have your parent sign a permission slip. And my dad didn’t sign it.”

Scroll down for what folx are saying on Twitter about Haley’s potential candidacy…