Lou Dobbs may want to stay off Twitter today

Former Fox News host Lou Dobbs has offered his two cents on the future of Republican Party leadership, and the response has been less than enthusiastic.
Dobbs, who was canceled by Fox 24 hours after he and the network were named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by voting technology company Smartmatic, said that if the GOP retakes the House majority this year, only the “brightest” conservatives like Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz should be considered for speaker.
The Trump loyalist also attacked current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as a “RINO” (Republican in name only) who should should not be considered for speaker.
Lou Dobbs says there is no way Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker if the GOP retakes the majority, and that only the “brightest” conservatives should be considered like Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/yKuLLtkid0
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2022
Not only did everyone seem to agree this is the worst idea ever, but commenters also shared their feelings about Dobbs:
Not only is Lou Dobbs the stupidest man on all of TV, he reminds me of Quato. pic.twitter.com/lzERwheZ7o
— MrTalman (@mr_talman) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs doesn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground! If, you are in agreement with him on anything…seek professional help!
— Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs pic.twitter.com/xehlz4KKbW
— NawBro (@DetranMusic) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs is just plain old evil and willfully ignorant. No person in their right mind would suggest such a thing. https://t.co/qNpmUETjXH
— thenicedonald (@thenicedonald1) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs is an angry old baby-man. He’s less relevant than dead racist Rush Limbaugh. https://t.co/PPSBFmkEYX
— The Masked Blue Texan (@ProgressiveTex) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs states that Jordan and Gaetz should be considered for speaker because they are the "brightest". Maybe Dobbs equates scandals where minors are involved as "bright"??? Jordan w/ the OSU settlement & gaetz….well, that will play out soon.
— heather (America is a stir fry, not a melting pot) (@heather_vono) February 17, 2022
Dobbs called Trump a man of action and vision. Never forget when Trump was railing on Mexicans, Dobbs joined the bandwagon even though he has a Mexican wife.
Lou Dobbs is just another loathsome pos who works for a propaganda network spoon-feeding lies to their viewers 24/7.
— lc ????????????? (@lcatboonies) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs clearly showing symptoms
of rancid raisins in his rice puddin'.
— Dora Glasberg (@honeydijon13) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs has lost his mind. Jim J and Matt G are at the bottom of the Republican barrel when it comes to intelligence. They are only a notch above MTG and Lauren Boebert.
— Leda M (@MLedaloo) February 17, 2022
Lou Dobbs thinks that Gym Jordan and Matt Gaetz are the "brightest". Lou Dobbs is as big a buttered doorknob as they are.
— Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) February 17, 2022
We all know Lou Dobbs is not the brightest bulb
in the box, But him saying Jim Jordan and Matt
Gaetz are the brightest the GOP have in the
house tells me that he needs serious
medical help.
— marco m (@RbgMarco) February 17, 2022
One Comment
Mack
ROFLMAO Jordan or Gaetz? What the hell is he smoking?