unhinged

Lou Dobbs may want to stay off Twitter today

By

Former Fox News host Lou Dobbs has offered his two cents on the future of Republican Party leadership, and the response has been less than enthusiastic.

Dobbs, who was canceled by Fox 24 hours after he and the network were named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by voting technology company Smartmatic, said that if the GOP retakes the House majority this year, only the “brightest” conservatives like Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz should be considered for speaker.

The Trump loyalist also attacked current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as a “RINO” (Republican in name only) who should should not be considered for speaker.

Related: Jim Jordan is having a craptastic birthday

Not only did everyone seem to agree this is the worst idea ever, but commenters also shared their feelings about Dobbs: