Jim Jordan is having a craptastic birthday

It’s Jim Jordan‘s birthday. Happy birthday, Gym!

The former college wrestling coach/homophobic congressman turns 58 years old today and he’s celebrating his big day by getting trolled on Twitter.

Here’s what people are saying…

Happy birthday @Jim_Jordan ! Just reminding you in case you forgot that too.

pic.twitter.com/EN9HFKSFsy — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 17, 2022

Today is Jim Jordan’s birthday which means it’s a perfect time to remind you that he hasn’t passed a single bill in more than 14 years in the House. It’s time to send Jim Jordan home. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 17, 2022

Also a good time to remind him @January6thCmte KNOWS EVERYTHING. — Giuseppina (@Guice54907918) February 17, 2022

Good morning. It’s Jim Jordan’s birthday today. What are you getting him? — Stephen Groves (@stephengrovesjr) February 17, 2022

Lets get him a nice trip to a private room in a federal penitentiary for his birthday. — Gregory Hoodin (@cincygreghoodin) February 17, 2022

Get out the birthday balloons! Rep. Jim Jordan (R) from OH-4 was born today! pic.twitter.com/027E2nyq34 — ᴮᴱ Butterfly LaChoi ⁷ saw BTS @ PTD Day 1 (@ButterflyLachoi) February 17, 2022

Another year of undeserved power and privilege. — teacHerk (@TexHerk) February 17, 2022

Gross. I share my birthday with Jim Jordan. Glad I share it with a respected Jordan (Michael). — Roxanne K (@roxlouken) February 17, 2022

A birthday card from me to Gym pic.twitter.com/2pUmgUBcYK — Free As An Eagle (@CherokeeBlood3) February 17, 2022

Jordan has been dodging the January 6 committee for weeks, refusing to comply with the panel’s request that he provide information about his communication with ex-president Donald Trump in the days leading up to the deadly attack. (He claims he “can’t remember.”)

Related: Jim Jordan is sure acting like a guy who knows he’s guilty and probably going to jail

This week, the birthday boy went on Laura Ingraham‘s show to whine about how the committee has been working with waaaay too many former prosecutors for his liking.

“14 former prosecutors are part of this committee,” Jordan said, adding, “This is all about getting President Trump, but it’s also bigger than that. It’s about getting his family. It’s about getting his friends.”

The Hill reports:

The committee has staffed up with 14 or so ex-prosecutors because: a) the task is vast; b) they have the resources to hire well-trained lawyers who have handled complex federal cases; and c) typical congressional staffers just can’t handle such a colossal undertaking. In other words, Jordan and other Trump World lackeys are facing their worst possible nightmare in the mother of all congressional investigations.

Related: It looks like Ivanka Trump is about to become #SubpoenaedBarbie by the January 6 committee

And on Sunday, Jordan appeared on Fox News to say he believes Clinton aides should be put to death after reports that members of her 2016 presidential campaign paid a tech company to access servers belonging to Trump Tower in an effort to find links to Russia.

“That is what is so frightening here,” he said. “You had the government working with the Clinton campaign to go after the Republican Party’s nominee for president to spy on that campaign.”

Of course, Jordan didn’t provide any evidence to support his assertion.

While you’re here, re-live that moment when Val Demings handled Jordan like a boss after he interrupted her during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a proposed hate crimes bill last year…

It’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it’s politically convenient to do so, but not when police officers who protect us every day here at the Capitol were fighting for their lives because of the Big Lie. @HouseJudiciary pic.twitter.com/x9i9LO5AAi — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 20, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.