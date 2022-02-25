Madison Cawthorn wannabe Bo Hines ridiculed over his big gun

A prospective GOP lawmaker faced widespread ridicule online this week over his latest campaign materials.

Bo Hines, 26, is running for election to the US House to represent North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District in November. Given their politics, age and districts, it will come as little surprise that Hines is a buddy of North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Related: Madison Cawthorn was caught doing WHAT during a Zoom meeting?!

The two also share similar, far-right, ‘America First’ politics. On his campaign website, Hines boasts of being in favor of “traditional marriage” (which we presume means he’s against same-sex marriage) and “100% pro-Trump”. He has been endorsed by both Cawthorn and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Hines, a former college football player who married his second wife, Mary, last year, is also “100% pro-gun”. In fact, he happily reminds people about this often, including posting photos with his weapons.

A couple of postings this week have been roundly mocked on Twitter.

Nothing more needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/n0XBDvyZix — Bo Hines (@BoHines) February 21, 2022

Lots of people were thinking the same thing.

It’s almost as if you’re overcompensating for some shortcoming in your life… — CHarder (@LibraryGrl50) February 22, 2022

This cannot be said often enough. pic.twitter.com/icuNMEHLcK — ꧁꧂ #FvcktЯ☭mp #VoteBlue2022 (@howlowilltheygo) February 22, 2022

“Nothing more needs to be said. Agree. That screams, “I have a really, really tiny dick.” BTW, do you have any real world experience. Ever had a job? — Dave Koch (@David_J_Koch) February 22, 2022

Nothing sez over compensation like a longer barrel, large bore rifle. Poor Bo. — Mike Peacock (@MikePea94793942) February 22, 2022

tell us your penis is small without actually doing it — Nunes’ Lemon Tree (@TreeNunes) February 18, 2022

Oh sweet Jesus. This is one of the silliest pictures I’ve seen. — Bernadette R. Smith (@BernadetteRSmi1) February 22, 2022

Could this guy’s junk be any smaller? https://t.co/N5iuvyMVMl — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 22, 2022

Smooth like a Barbie Doll. pic.twitter.com/eMobx4enZQ — Blue VanBarkengraven (@DVanBode) February 19, 2022

Military haircut. Olive drab sweatshirt. Large rifle. Military experience: none. Just a wanna be. His only experience to be a politician? Working as an intern in the governor’s and Senator’s office. Remember the old days when we demanded knowledge and experience from Congress? — Tim Marks (@tmarks11) February 22, 2022

about how much you need to compensate? Or about the fact that you’ve walked past the military recruiter’s office for years? 100% correct… — AmericanBootstraps (@amer_bootstraps) February 22, 2022

It looks like Hines’ guns are getting bigger. This was an Instagram pic he posted at Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Hines (@bohinesnc)

Many will not let him forget his favored choice of footwear from that image.

Cropped out the crocs this time?? pic.twitter.com/EJL9BTWFqh — Ricky ️‍ (@rickyx2001) February 22, 2022

Related: Rep. Madison Cawthorn and wife to divorce after eight months of marriage