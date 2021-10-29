Madonna has a word for all the trolls who keep telling her to retire

“I don’t even think about my age, to tell you the truth. I just keep going … I don’t ever think about the limitations of time and when I should be stopping. I only think about it when extremely ignorant people say to me, ‘Don’t you think you’ve earned the right to just sit back and enjoy all of your success and all things that you’ve achieved and retire?’ Not retire, no one would dare say that word to me! I say to them, ‘Wait a second. Why do you think I do what I do?’ Why do you do what you do? Do you have a stop date for yourself?”Madonna speaking to playwright Jeremy O. Harris in the latest edition of V Magazine about trolls telling her to retire.
4 Comments
Max
she can keep creating, no problem! it’s always great to see how a celebrity continues on.
wish she’d benefit from evolving past her prior looks, though. she used to be such a style chameleon but she seems stuck within her closet of the last decade or so, IMHO.
miserylovedme24
I don’t think her issue is that she should retire, it’s that she should stop trying desperately to be relevant. She’s at the point where she should be embracing her legend status and the hits that she’s had rather doing this mediocre stuff like Madame X. There would be nothing wrong with doing a big Vegas show or a hits arena tour.
G-Man
I totally agree with you on that and please don’t become a joke with all of the plastic surgery.
UncleFloppy
She’s gross. Always has been.