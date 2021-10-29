Madonna has a word for all the trolls who keep telling her to retire

Madonna speaking to playwright Jeremy O. Harris in the latest edition of V Magazine about trolls telling her to retire.

“I don’t even think about my age, to tell you the truth. I just keep going … I don’t ever think about the limitations of time and when I should be stopping. I only think about it when extremely ignorant people say to me, ‘Don’t you think you’ve earned the right to just sit back and enjoy all of your success and all things that you’ve achieved and retire?’ Not retire, no one would dare say that word to me! I say to them, ‘Wait a second. Why do you think I do what I do?’ Why do you do what you do? Do you have a stop date for yourself?”