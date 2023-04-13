Man launches “woke-free” beer to protest Bud Light… too bad his target market probably can’t afford it

Meet Seth Weathers. He’s the CEO of two right-wing lifestyle brands called Freedom Speaks Up and Conservative Body. Now, he’s launching a beer company that “knows which restroom to use.”

Because that doesn’t sound weird at all…

It’s been two weeks since Bud Light partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for an Instagram ad, and the MAGA crowd is still losing its mind.

Last week, country music star Travis Tritt announced he will drop all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, while Kid Rock posted an unhinged, gun-toting video over Mulvaney’s affiliation with the legacy beer company.

Not to be outdone, conservative influencer Bethany Mandel also tried to dump on Bud Light, but mistakenly tweeted about an old Pride campaign that ran in Canada. Better luck next time, girl!

Fortunately for Mandel, it looks like Weathers is determined to join in her influencer infamy. Since the so-called “woke mob” apparently took over Anheuser-Busch–which has an ignominious history of donating to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians, by the way–Weathers says conservatives must brew their own beer.

Enter: Conservative Dad’s ULTRA RIGHT 100% Woke-Free American Beer. It rolls off the tongue, right?!

The company’s first ad, which stars Weathers, is even sillier than its name. It begins with him strolling in front of a women’s bathroom.

“America has been drinking beer from a company which doesn’t even know which restroom to use,” he says, before the video cuts to clips of Mulvaney’s triggering Bud Light vid.

Then viewers see Weathers leaving the men’s room. What a masculine act from a masculine man.

“As conservatives, we’re constantly getting hit in the face left and right by the woke mind virus,” he says before catching a baseball for some reason. “If you know which bathroom to use, you know which beer you should be drinking. Stop giving money to woke corporations that hate our values.”

To punctuate his point, Weathers smashes a Bud Light can off of a tee.

America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.



There's a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

It doesn’t take a lot of sleuthing to figure out that Weathers is one strange dude. He appears to be a middling influencer, selling t-shirts with clunky sayings to the tune of 12 “likes.” (The only comment says “grifters going to grift,” and that’s exactly right.)

His wellness company, Conservative Body, doesn’t have its own Instagram. Weathers pushes his fitness wisdom on his personal page, with tons of clunky videos.

“There’s some people that you’ve maybe done some of these program get—I’ve had a lot of people that have done the TV app, the app TV, whatever the hell it is called,” he stammers in one of them. “It’s a non-sustainable program.”

Say that five times fast!

all this because bud light did one sponsored instagram post with a trans person is fucking crazy https://t.co/cB85lWAzKG — matt (@mattxiv) April 13, 2023

Here’s the other thing about Weathers’ brands: they ain’t cheap! His crappy t-shirts cost $29.99, and a six-pack of Ultra Right beer is priced at $19.99! For comparison’s sake, a six-pack of Bud Light can often be purchased for less than $10.

When questioned about his high prices on Twitter, Weathers said, “We have to start somewhere against the mega corporation trying to take down our way of life.”

At the end of the commercial, Weathers proclaims his beer “tastes like freedom.” But it really tastes like a rip-off.

Check out some of the best clapbacks at Weathers below…

Drinking beer in the recreation center bathroom, just like his probation officer told him to stop doing https://t.co/XZbbYGCf0r pic.twitter.com/lBApaVy3sn — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) April 13, 2023

This is the most fragile display I have ever seen lol — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) April 13, 2023

“100% made in….Northern Illinois”



So….Chicago. You’re brewing your “super far right, anti-woke” beer in Chicago, lmao pic.twitter.com/IjCg0kdCwa — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) April 13, 2023

I can’t tell if this is satire or not. Are you a comedian or a grifter? — May or May Not Be Notable (@TheAlanShane) April 13, 2023

this is so bad i legitimately thought it was a parody https://t.co/sRX4aOG5oV — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 13, 2023

What a loser — Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) April 13, 2023

We’re in the portion of the timeline where real feels like satire and it’s warping my brain https://t.co/V1nJrSUHOZ — ?? s????s???? ???s ?s ? ????? (@BarkyBoogz) April 13, 2023

Finally a beer for light supremacists https://t.co/DffeFQWBA4 — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) April 13, 2023