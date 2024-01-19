Manu Ríos’ date with Troye Sivan, Antoni Porowski’s beach bod & the Madonna/Gaga cold war heats up

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BURNING UP: Manu Ríos sizzled on his tropical vacation before jetting off to dinner with Troye Sivan in Italy. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SUBBY SAMMIES: This Jersey Mike’s tweet accidentally summoned sub bottoms across Gay Twitter™ 🥖 🍑 🥹 [Read all about it on Queerty]

QUEER GUY FOR THE QUEER EYE: Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski was sweet enough to bring us all back a souvenir from his latest trip to Costa Rica: This scorching hot beach video!

Antoni stuns in new video pic.twitter.com/BM3gQJPovS — T (@onedeuxtrois) January 16, 2024

LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES: Anti-LGBTQ lawmaker/former Survivor contestant Rep. Nick Wilson embarked on single-man crusade to decriminalize incest in Kentucky. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE: A J.Lo-impersonating drag queen screamed with joy when she finally met the real J.Lo. [See more at LGBTQNation]

TRAILER PARK: A gay teen has to save the jocks from a slasher in the wicked new horror-comedy Departing Seniors.

BRIEF TALKS: Boxers, briefs, jocks or thongs? The great gay underwear debate raged on. [Read all about it on Queerty]

VEGAS HIGH: Sin City’s hottest new show puts the “extra” in extravagant. [See more at GayCities]

💀💀💀: Reneé Rapp and Bowen Yang committed murder.

EXPRESS YOURSELF: Madonna accidentally on purpose reignited her pop cold war Lady Gaga. [Read all about it on Queerty]

TOO HOT FOR HULU: Joel Kim Booster revealed the naughty scene that was removed from Fire Island. [Read more at INTO]

THE COURT JESTER: Richard Simmons is NOT happy about Pauly Shore playing him in a new unauthorized biopic.