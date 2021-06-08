crackpot

Marsha Blackburn posts insane tweet then posts insane video defending insane tweet

By

Marsha Blackburn has been trending all morning on Twitter after she became the laughingstock of the internet when she blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for having the audacity to write a book.

Yesterday, the antigay senator from Tennessee tweeted: “While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book.”

Blackburn, who opposes same-sex marriage and doesn’t think gay parents should be allowed to foster children or that LGBTQ people deserve any workplace protections, was referring to Fauci’s upcoming 80-page book titled Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, which will be released by National Geographic Books later this year.

In a statement, National Geographic Books says, “The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. He will not earn any royalties from its publication.”

We won’t waste our time talking about how compiling 80 pages of words hardly counts as a “writing a book,” especially for scientists, who spend the vast majority of their time doing research and writing papers.

We also won’t waste our time talking about the fact that Fauci’s “book” is mostly just a rehash of interviews he gave throughout his 34-years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Instead, we’ll talk about how people are responding to Blackburn’s fake outrage over the whole thing.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Rather than, say, listening to what people were saying and maybe reconsider her line of attacks on Fauci, Blackburn doubled down this morning when she posted a racist video spewing misinformation about “the Wuhon lab” and accusing the doctor of cooking up a narrative with Mark Zuckerberg (a.k.a. “Big Tech”) to trick everyone into believing something that wasn’t actually true and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

Much like her original post attacking Fauci, the responses to Blackburn’s video rant didn’t land with people the way she had hoped…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.