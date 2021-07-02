Mary Trump has another dire prediction about her cousins and it already seems to be coming true

The Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Alan Weisselberg, were slapped with over a dozen charges relating to an alleged tax avoidance scheme yesterday. Many believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and that more charges are coming, including ones against Donald Trump and his three adult children, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

Now, the ex-president’s estranged lesbian niece, Mary Trump, is weighing in on the matter and she says that her uncle should be very, very, very worried about his kids flipping on him to save their own asses. Betrayal in the family’s DNA, after all.

“His relationship with them, and their relationship with him, is entirely transactional and conditional,” she told Rachel Maddow last night. “They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them.”

Mary, who has, so far, never been wrong in her predictions about her family, may be on to something. Because according to several sources who spoke to CNN last week, Ivanka has already begun distancing herself from her father.

In addition to skipping his 75th birthday party and not publicly wishing him a Happy Father’s Day last month, the former first daughter has reportedly scaled back on family visits. Meanwhile, her husband, Jared Kushner, who once served as Trump’s top advisor, has become an “increasingly rare” presence in his life in recent weeks.

Mary Trump explained that Donald’s kids are probably feeling “quite anxious” right about now, as they should, and she fully expects them to throw their dad under the bus eventually.

“Donald, on the other hand, will expect the same kind of loyalty from them as he expects from Allan,” she explained. “As far as Donald’s concerned, they have what they have because of him and they should be willing to take whatever hit they’re going to take.”

But she believes he’s in for a very rude awakening because “I don’t believe my cousins would exercise that kind of loyalty towards him.”

LOL Mary Trump who knows the full cast, says it is more likely the Trump kids will flip on Trump than Weisselberg.. https://t.co/BEDsDX5RyV — Tomi T Ahonen Larcenius Biglius (@tomiahonen) July 2, 2021

Lawyers and representatives for the Trump Organization have called yesterday’s indictment “prosecutorial overreach”, and both the company and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges.

As for Trump’s kids, Ivanka has basically gone into hiding while Don Jr. and Eric hit the media circuit yesterday to declare their innocence and claim their family is the victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt” and blah, blah, blah.

