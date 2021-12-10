Matt Gaetz’s stupid press conference just completely backfired on him

Accused sexual predator Matt Gaetz‘s latest threats against Democrats have blown up in his face… again.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the antigay Florida Republican told reporters, “We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas.”

He continued, “It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. [Paul] Gosar and myself doing everything!”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — still under investigation for federal sex crimes — lays out what House Oversight might look like under a Republican majority. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/29PnbzbIJy — The Recount (@therecount) December 7, 2021

Gaetz, who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and helped spread Donald Trump’s Big Lie about alleged voter fraud, then vowed to get to the bottom of the totally debunked conspiracy theory that led to the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Now, The Democrats have taken what he said and turned into into a blistering attack ad, splicing his remarks with footage of his radical colleagues describing Trump as the only true leader of the GOP, voicing support for QAnon conspiracy theorists, and calling terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capitol “peaceful patriots.”

“When Republicans tell you who they are are, listen,” the ad, which has been viewed over 400,000 times on Twitter, says.

Watch.

When Republicans tell you who they are, listen. pic.twitter.com/5PssxsZ55i — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 9, 2021

