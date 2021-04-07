roasted

Matt Gaetz’s tweet about sharing his vision for women in America completely blows up in his face

Matt Gaetz isn’t letting that whole teen sex scandal/sex trafficking probe prevent him from speaking at a conservative women’s conference at Donald Trump‘s Miami golf course later this week.

On Friday, the antigay lawmaker from Florida, who is currently under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a 17-year-old girl, will give remarks at Women for America First’s Save America Summit.

“Join me at Trump Doral Friday!” Gaetz tweeted yesterday afternoon. “Thank you to ‘Women for America First’ for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”

The fact that Gaetz, who voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act just last month, is being billed as the group’s “Special Guest” tells you pretty much everything you need to know about, well, everything.

