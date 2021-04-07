Matt Gaetz’s tweet about sharing his vision for women in America completely blows up in his face

Matt Gaetz isn’t letting that whole teen sex scandal/sex trafficking probe prevent him from speaking at a conservative women’s conference at Donald Trump‘s Miami golf course later this week.
On Friday, the antigay lawmaker from Florida, who is currently under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a 17-year-old girl, will give remarks at Women for America First’s Save America Summit.
“Join me at Trump Doral Friday!” Gaetz tweeted yesterday afternoon. “Thank you to ‘Women for America First’ for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”
Join me at Trump Doral Friday!
Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation. https://t.co/FxkgaZqeC8
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 6, 2021
The fact that Gaetz, who voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act just last month, is being billed as the group’s “Special Guest” tells you pretty much everything you need to know about, well, everything.
And now, the responses…
That tweet will age poorly
— Captain Kirk and Cocktails (@cosimcptnkirk) April 7, 2021
Oh shit— hide your kids, hide your wives.
— CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) April 6, 2021
You are going to jail, this is the last summer not behind bars
— Mayday Mindy (@maydaymindy9) April 6, 2021
They’re too old for you, bro.
— Angela ☠ (@bitchyhistory) April 7, 2021
Good luck finding a date. Friday’s a school day.
— Ric Swartzlander (@ricswartzlander) April 6, 2021
17 & under get a FREE backstage pass!!!
— (@Sundae_Gurl) April 7, 2021
They INVITED him! Who the F are these women?????
— @Bҽα (@Bea_Trice55) April 7, 2021
This is like a Weight Loss convention inviting the Burger King to speak.
— DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) April 7, 2021
Matt Gaetz is going to share his vision for lowering the national age of consent to get himself out of this sticky wicket.
— Nathan Max (@natemax) April 7, 2021
Here’s the vision I’d like to share: pic.twitter.com/nWPhsSYGAW
— GoHilary (@GoHilary) April 7, 2021
Child trafficker who supports a guy who said he grabs women by the pussy, way too much irony.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 6, 2021
Isn't that crowd a little old for you, Matt?
And even if you get to see him, he can't pardon you anymore.
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) April 7, 2021
it's a bring your daughter event, right?
— campskunk (@campskunk) April 7, 2021
We’re going to find out who Nestor is. pic.twitter.com/uRo9dgyTqq
— Evan (@daviddunn177) April 6, 2021
Republicans are real sick bastards.
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 6, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
2 Comments
Chrisk
Imagine that. A women’s group that supports a grab em by the P*ssy President and a guy that’s a sex trafficker of young girls. Lol
Women for America First is as real as One Million Moms. Just another right wing front group trying to make themselves look grassroots and all.
BaltoSteve
Pardon me while I go to my happy place, where he is arrested while at the podium, gets all uppity and belligerent with “Don’t you know who I am?”, gets pepper sprayed and then tazed….
Granted, probably won’t happen, but it’s nice to have dreams.