Matt Gaetz’s tweet about sharing his vision for women in America completely blows up in his face

Matt Gaetz isn’t letting that whole teen sex scandal/sex trafficking probe prevent him from speaking at a conservative women’s conference at Donald Trump‘s Miami golf course later this week.

On Friday, the antigay lawmaker from Florida, who is currently under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a 17-year-old girl, will give remarks at Women for America First’s Save America Summit.

“Join me at Trump Doral Friday!” Gaetz tweeted yesterday afternoon. “Thank you to ‘Women for America First’ for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”

The fact that Gaetz, who voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act just last month, is being billed as the group’s “Special Guest” tells you pretty much everything you need to know about, well, everything.

And now, the responses…

That tweet will age poorly — Captain Kirk and Cocktails (@cosimcptnkirk) April 7, 2021

Oh shit— hide your kids, hide your wives. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) April 6, 2021

You are going to jail, this is the last summer not behind bars — Mayday Mindy (@maydaymindy9) April 6, 2021

They’re too old for you, bro. — Angela ☠ (@bitchyhistory) April 7, 2021

Good luck finding a date. Friday’s a school day. — Ric Swartzlander (@ricswartzlander) April 6, 2021

17 & under get a FREE backstage pass!!! — (@Sundae_Gurl) April 7, 2021

They INVITED him! Who the F are these women????? — @Bҽα (@Bea_Trice55) April 7, 2021

This is like a Weight Loss convention inviting the Burger King to speak. — DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) April 7, 2021

Matt Gaetz is going to share his vision for lowering the national age of consent to get himself out of this sticky wicket. — Nathan Max (@natemax) April 7, 2021

Here’s the vision I’d like to share: pic.twitter.com/nWPhsSYGAW — GoHilary (@GoHilary) April 7, 2021

Child trafficker who supports a guy who said he grabs women by the pussy, way too much irony. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 6, 2021

Isn't that crowd a little old for you, Matt? And even if you get to see him, he can't pardon you anymore. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) April 7, 2021

it's a bring your daughter event, right? — campskunk (@campskunk) April 7, 2021

We’re going to find out who Nestor is. pic.twitter.com/uRo9dgyTqq — Evan (@daviddunn177) April 6, 2021

Republicans are real sick bastards. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 6, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.