It’s ‘Mean Girls’ Day! Celebrate in the most fetch way possible.

Welcome to Screen Gems, our weekend dive into queer and queer-adjacent titles of the past that deserve a watch or a re-watch.
The Holiday: Mean Girls
October 3 marks the newly-minted holiday Mean Girls Day, and as such, we think it’s time to celebrate.
Mean Girls, of course, won great reviews and became a major hit when it debuted back in 2004. The film follows the arrival of wide-eyed innocent Cady (Lindsay Lohan) into an upper-middle-class high school, and the vicious fellow females she encounters from the outset. The Plastics, led by the uber-nasty Regina (Rachel McAdams), dominate student life with their mixture of snark, beauty and cunning manipulation. A war of sorts ensues as Cady and Regina both try to assert their personalities within the high school dynamic, with both women becoming more and more superficial and vicious as a result.
Witty, deep and oh so fetch, Mean Girls is exactly the kind of comfort food we need this weekend. To further celebrate the day, we also recommend rallying some friends to play Burn Book, the new party game based on the movie.. Burn Book, as the name implies, involves throwing a bit of shade among friends. Each player answers a question about every other player, for example, “trademark pickup line” or “first dating website screen name.” Each player then must correctly attribute the snarky answers to every other player, which brings out—shall we say—the frequent burns. It also brings about frequent laughs in our experience, which wins it a strong recommendation. Fans of Mean Girls will revel in the bitchery, while everyone else will enjoy the mixture of creativity, wit, and cheeky jibes.
Enjoy both the game and the original movie this weekend. Tall glass of wine optional but encouraged.
Mean Girls streams on Paramount+, Amazon, YouTube & VUDU.
Burn Book available from Big Potato and at Target.
Note: This article contains portions of previous articles published here on Queerty.