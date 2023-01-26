Meet the fierce rebels nominated for Badass in the 2023 Queerties

It’s that queer time of year again! We’re celebrating the LGBTQ+ community’s brightest stars, tastemakers, storytellers, and innovators for the eleventh year in a row. Don’t miss your chance to vote for your faves.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

Voting runs now through February 21. You can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

There were so many impressive LGBTQ+ newsmakers to pick from, but we had to narrow it down to 10. Here are our nominees for Badass of the year…

From snatching the Drag Race crown for a second time on All Stars 7 to headlining the comedy series Sketchy Queens, and then making their Broadway debut in Chicago, Jinkx really is a legendary legend!

Whether being outspoken to her millions of followers on TikTok, launching her new podcast, or appearing in binge-worthy TV shows like Russian Doll, A League of Their Own, and American Gigolo, fans couldn’t get enough of Rosie this year. And neither could we!

Jerrod’s undeniable stage presence in his comedy special Rothaniel, on SNL, and while roasting hosting the Golden Globes was no joke!

As if a scene-stealing role on Queer As Folk and writing a best-selling novel weren’t enough, Ryan also signed a deal to direct and star in a film adaptation of his book. We can spot a badass just by looking at him.

Over the last 12 months, Palmer’s World Domination Tour has featured live-action roles in Alice and Nope, voice work in Lightyear, judging vogue battles on Legendary, and the launch of her own digital television network KeyTV. No one can kiki like Keke!

He stepped into his authentic power, owned being unapologetically queer, and stood up to homophobes who stormed out of his concert. We stan a true American idol.

How could we not include this talented diva? A starring role in Bros, a Drag Race talk show, and a collaboration with Beyoncé are just three reasons we are living for The Ts Renaissance.

When he wasn’t making us laugh as the narrator of Young Sheldon, he moved us to tears in Spoiler Alert and then dazzled on stage in the musical A Man of No Importance. It’s all about Parson’s triple threat energy!

Following a breakout turn on Netflix hit Heartstopper, Yasmin has continued on a meteoric rise nabbing the cover of British Vogue, a stint on the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and a part in Yungblud’s short film Mars. Her career is definitely out of this world!

In addition to being everyone’s favorite Fire Island tour guide, JKB released a Netflix comedy special, wrote and starred on Loot, and competed on Celebrity Jeopardy! and The Great American Baking Show. We love whatever Joel cooks up!