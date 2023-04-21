Meet the heartthrob set to play Daniel Craig’s lover in new film from ‘Call Me By Your Name’ director

Image Credits: Daniel Craig for Belvedere (left), Drew Starkey | Getty Images (right)

Daniel Craig. In a film called Queer. From the director of Call Me By Your Name. What more do you need to know?

Okay, how about this: He’ll star alongside Outer Banks hottie Drew Starkey, playing the object of Craig’s affection. And, with that, Queer has immediately shot to the top of our most anticipated list!

Daniel Craig plays an outcast American expat who lives in Mexico, and Drew Starkey stars as a younger man with whom he becomes madly infatuated, in Luca Guadagnino’s next film ‘QUEER.’



Filming begins this month in Italy. pic.twitter.com/jfUiDC2QAG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 21, 2023

The news comes courtesy of an exclusive from Variety, noting that Starkey has officially signed on for the film, which is slated to begin production in Italy this month.

Late last year, we learned Craig had joined Queer, an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novella of the same name, and it was reported he’d be joined by one of the stars of Outer Banks—a claim which today’s news confirms.

Starkey, 29, is best known as part of the hot, young ensemble of said action-adventure series, Outer Banks, which just dropped its third season on Netflix this past February and already has a fourth season on the way. (Notably, one of his his co-stars, Madeline Cline, has already acted opposite Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.)

Aside from the hit streaming series, Starkey can also be seen in last year’s Hellraiser reboot, MTV’s Scream: Resurrection series, and as the character Garrett Laughlin in both the Love, Simon and The Hate U Give films.

Queer definitely represents a big jump into arthouse fare for the actor on the rise—and he’ll be in good company, too. According to Variety, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, The Crown), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore), and Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf) have also joined the cast.

Originally written in the early 1950s, and then not published until 1985 (because of the gay stuff) Burroughs’ Queer is the story of a man named Lee (Craig)—said to be a fictionalized version of the author himself—who is fighting addiction while living in Mexico City.

While there, Lee becomes infatuated with Allerton (Starkey), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman many years his junior. Battling some demons of his own, Allerton toys with Lee’s affections, only making the man more obsessed.

The film will be directed by Luca Guadagnino, perhaps best known for another age-gap gay romance Call Me By Your Name, as well as the 2018 Suspiria remake and last year’s Bones And All.

Queer is slated to be the filmmaker’s follow-up to this summer’s Challengers, a queer love triangle story set in the world of professional tennis, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Conner, and Mike Faist.

Needless to say, fans online are very excited about the prospect of Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey playing lovers in Queer. Here are just a few of our favorite reactions to the news—and some general Starkey thirst, just for fun:

OMFG DREW STARKEY??? DANIEL CRAIG? I NEED THIS https://t.co/nJhfF17HPN — Clyde Tan (@Clydenator) April 21, 2023

Drew Starkey IT boy era incoming iktr pic.twitter.com/9HZ07yHIem — azhar (@mcstardently) April 21, 2023

had to google him and yeah… I’ll be seated pic.twitter.com/sfM2B6cVjU — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ 👑 ✨ (@JackDMurphy) April 21, 2023

drew starkey and his biceps pic.twitter.com/K4M4tVLk8D — ? (@DRWST4RKEY) April 20, 2023