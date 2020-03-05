Meet Todd Gloria, the man poised to become San Diego’s first out-gay mayor

Todd Gloria has reason to celebrate.

The current majority whip in the California State Assembly just scored huge numbers in this week’s primary election to become the Democratic candidate for Mayor of San Diego. Adding to the glory of his win: he’s openly gay.

Gloria grew up in San Diego in a Native American/Filipino/Latino mixed-race family. As a politician, he’s built his career on focusing on issues like infrastructure, homelessness and transportation. He finished Tuesday’s primary with more than 40% of the overall vote, easily catapulting him into frontrunner status. If elected, he would become the first person of color and first out-queer person to hold the office.

Already Gloria’s candidacy has earned high-profile endorsements from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sens. Kamala Harris & Diane Feinstein and former Gov. Jerry Brown.