Meghan McCain, who hates cancel culture, is blocking her critics left and right on Twitter

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, is having a very bad week. And we’re not just talking about her hair extensions and blue eye shadow.

McCain drew criticism after she ordered President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday’s episode of The View because he hasn’t personally called to inform her when she can expect her coronavirus vaccine.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it. If you call me at 3:00 in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it,” she whined.

Since then, McCain has been the subject of widespread ridicule on Twitter. And things don’t seem to be letting up…

McCain hasn’t helped her case by digging in her heels further rather than, say, taking a moment to ask herself why people are denouncing her. She’s been snapping back at critics, doubling down on her argument and blasting those “sainting” Fauci.

She’s also been blocking people left and right on Twitter…

Here’s a clip of McCain bemoaning cancel culture last summer on The View while discussing Tucker Carlson‘s lead writer, Blake Neff, who was fired for maintaining a secret social media account where he regularly spewed homophobic, racist, and misogynistic bigotry.

“I am against cancel culture,” McCain said, adding, “I think one of the reasons why I’m always a proponent of Tucker Carlson is because I believe in diversity of opinion.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.