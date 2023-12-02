Melania’s shocking public display, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis gets reamed & George Santos’ queer joy

While Lenny Kravitz’s history of loving the gays and Zac Efron’s body shaving antics took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T YOU DARE SAY GAY: The co-founder of anti-LGBTQ+ hate group Moms for Liberty had sex with a woman alongside her husband, who is the head of the Florida GOP party, and now he’s being accused of sexual assault. [Read all about it at Queerty]

HOUSE OF HATE: Homophobic GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson wrote the forward on a 2022 book that contains anti-LGBTQ+ insults, a defense of the N-word, support for the insane Pizza-gate conspiracy theory, and mocked Pete Buttigieg for being gay. Lovely. [Read all about it at LGBTQ Nation]

MUST-SEE TV: CA Governor Gavin Newsom aborted Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis presidential hopes on live national television just six weeks before the Iowa caucus —which is exactly in line with the draconian reproductive rights ban the Florida governor signed in the dead of night earlier this year.

Newsom: I’m the only guy here that is a border state governor. You’re trolling folks trying to find migrants to play political games to get some news so you can out-Trump Trump and by the way… how is that going for you? You’re down 41 pts in your own state pic.twitter.com/RezT7tlIT3 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

DIVA DOWN: Lying gay GOP congressman George Santos was finally expelled from the House and it caused a spontaneous burst of hilarious homosexual glee all across the internet. [Read all about it at Into]

FOR YOUR HUMILIATION: Anti-gay Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz took time out of doing nothing worthwhile in Congress to make a cameo appearance in a transphobic “comedy” film made by the alt-right loons at The Daily Wire. [Read all about the dumpster fire at Queerty]

THE CHAPPELLE SH*TSHOW: Dave Chappelle continued his downward spiral by taking a selfie with repugnant Colorado crotch-grabber Lauren Boebert and Florida far-right Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

The fall of Dave Chappelle is complete: pic.twitter.com/tB0wYSOJ64 — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) November 30, 2023

KISSING COUSINS: Mary Trump continues to drop bombs about her Uncle Donald’s fraud trial and just pointed out a very interesting tidbit about her cousin Ivanka’s testimony that could further imperil the disgraced ex-president. [Read all about it at Queerty]

KLAN MOM: Cuckoo-bananas GA GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “took a break from burning books to write one” and then tried to get on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote it. However, it didn’t turn out like she had hoped. [Read all about it at LGBTQ Nation]

NEVER FORGET: On World AIDS Day, President Joe Biden honored those lost and recommitted to continue fighting to eliminate HIV transmission. Meanwhile, Republicans continue to delay reauthorizing PEPFAR, a bipartisan health program signed into law by President George W. Bush 20 years ago that funds HIV initiatives around the world.

On World Aids Day we remember the progress we've made and recommit ourselves to finishing the fight, remembering those lost along the way.



We can eliminate HIV transmission.

We can get the epidemic under control in the U.S. and beyond.

Together, we can save lives. pic.twitter.com/OGROhzApyU — President Biden (@POTUS) December 1, 2023

