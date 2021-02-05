Mike Pence is teaming up with two different antigay hate groups because of course

To the surprise of absolutely no one, former Vice President Mike Pence is teaming up with not one but two antigay hate groups in his first big move since leaving the White House.

Pence just announced that he will be serving as a “distinguished visiting fellow” at the Heritage Foundation, an ultra-conservative think tank that opposes same-sex marriage, supports “religious freedom” laws, and basically hates all things LGBTQ.

In a tweet, the ex-VP said the Heritage Foundation “is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American.”

According to a press release, Pence will “advise Heritage experts on public policy issues” and write a monthly column for the hate group’s newsletter, as well as gives speeches on occasion.

In addition to his new gig with Heritage Foundation, Pence also just announced that he’s launching a podcast hosted by the Young America’s Foundation, an antigay conservative youth organization.The podcast will target a younger, more impressionable audience in hopes of propagating a new generation of homophobes.

In a tantalizing teaser for the show, a spokesperson for Pence says: “The vice president will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and taking those lessons learned and protecting them forward.”

