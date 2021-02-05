Mike Pence is teaming up with two different antigay hate groups because of course

To the surprise of absolutely no one, former Vice President Mike Pence is teaming up with not one but two antigay hate groups in his first big move since leaving the White House.
Pence just announced that he will be serving as a “distinguished visiting fellow” at the Heritage Foundation, an ultra-conservative think tank that opposes same-sex marriage, supports “religious freedom” laws, and basically hates all things LGBTQ.
In a tweet, the ex-VP said the Heritage Foundation “is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American.”
The @Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American. ?? https://t.co/htnz7RE6nm
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 4, 2021
According to a press release, Pence will “advise Heritage experts on public policy issues” and write a monthly column for the hate group’s newsletter, as well as gives speeches on occasion.
In addition to his new gig with Heritage Foundation, Pence also just announced that he’s launching a podcast hosted by the Young America’s Foundation, an antigay conservative youth organization.The podcast will target a younger, more impressionable audience in hopes of propagating a new generation of homophobes.
In a tantalizing teaser for the show, a spokesperson for Pence says: “The vice president will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and taking those lessons learned and protecting them forward.”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
3 Comments
Kangol2
That didn’t take long for him to throw away even the tiniest shred of decency he demonstrated in following the US Constitution and defying his fascist, wannabe-dictator coup-pushing boss! Oh well, can’t say I’m surprised. Karma and fate may condemn him to electoral political purgatory for what he participated in and failed to push back against as a Congressman, Governor of Indiana, and second in charge to that narcissistic psychopathic treasonous monster Don the Q-anon.
KH
Just waiting for the details of his hidden same sex affairs in 3….2….1…
SaintRock
Does that mean Pence is not afraid of hurting the feelings of Lady G? I am sure they both are having a down low, dirty n nasty tumble in the hey hey hey!!!!!!