Naked man caught on camera stealing Biden/Harris sign from someone’s front yard

Security footage from the property owner’s camera shows the man, a white male believed to be in his 20s, emerge from the shadows without any clothes on, grab the sign, and then take off down the street.

The incident happened in the dead of night early Saturday morning. The property owner posted the video to Reddit and explained that the sign was later found on the side of the road a few blocks away.

A similar incident happened in Scottsville, Virginia last week when a middle-aged woman was caught on camera tumbling out of her vehicle and swiping a Biden sign from her neighbor’s lawn.

Unlike the Albuquerque man, however, the woman was fully clothed.