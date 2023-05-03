Netflix pulls the plug on sexy gay rom-com ‘Smiley’ and fans are feeling :-(

Image Credit: ‘Smiley,’ Netflix

We just got some news that has us feeling anything but “smiley”: Netflix’s sexy Spanish rom-com Smiley will not be back for a second season.

Our current status is 🙁

This comes direct from the source, series creator Guillem Clau, who casually dropped the bombshell in an interview with SER Catalunya‘s Aquí Catalunya broadcast this week.

The series, which was based on Clau’s stage play of the same name, premiered on Netflix late last year and was a surprise discovery for audiences who come to the platform for international LGBTQ+ programming like Heartstopper, Elite, and Young Royals.

Smiley tells the story of an unlikely romance that all started with a mis-dial. After being ghosted, hunky bartender Àlex (Carlos Cuevas) attempts to leave his rude would-be-date an angry voicemail, but accidentally sends it to a stranger instead: Handsome architect named Bruno (Miki Esparbé).

He accidentally texted the wrong person — but this stranger might be Mr. Right



Smiley, a new series from Spain, is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HVzcWjnXJn — Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2022

Amused and curious, Bruno decides to pay his mystery caller a visit, but this is no meet-cute; he and Àlex quickly discover they have nothing in common. Across eight episode, we watch as the odd couple navigates ups and downs, hook-ups and red flags, learning that love never looks like you expect it to.

Over the past few months, Smiley has charmed both critics and fans, even earning nominations for Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series at the 2023 GLAAD Media Award and Best TV Comedy at our very own 2023 Queerties Awards.

While series creator Clau—whose newest play, L’Oreneta, is inspired by the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in—shares there won’t be a second season of the series, he does offer a tease that there are future projects on the horizon. Could we see a Smiley spin-off in the future? A prequel? Something else entirely?

And it’s important to note that, since Smiley was adapted from a play, it’s possible there was never a plan for more than one season to begin with. Still, we fell in love with those characters in just eight short episodes, and gladly would’ve watched more!

The news especially hurts because it comes as part of an alarming wave of cancellations of LGBTQ+ TV programming over the past year, which includes Queer As Folk, The L Word: Generation Q, Uncoupled, Legendary, Los Espookys, First Kill, and Love, Victor—just to name a few.

Regardless, we’ll always be grateful to Smiley for introducing us to these two gorgeous guys: