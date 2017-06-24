“Queer Son,” and 7 films that can finally be seen in time for the big pride weekend

As the big city prides hit this weekend, not everyone will be able to attend. So thank goodness for Frameline, the San Francisco-based queer media arts foundation, and organizer of the world’s largest LGBTQ film festival.
Recently, Frameline expanded its YouTube channel so viewers can check out some fine queer films that viewers can’t find anywhere else.
Earlier, Queerty created a list of some great short films Frameline now offers via YouTube. The San Francisco festival concludes Sunday.
Now we’ve rounded up a list of political and coming out films just in time for the inspiration that is pride season…
Gay USA
Director Arthur Bresson shot this documentary at the 1977 gay and lesbian pride parades in several different cities across America. The film also profiles regular people alongside the movement’s some of the earliest political objectives, and should remind viewers that we have long fought injustice on all fronts, and that there’s no reason to stop today.
One Comment
Kangol
Thanks for highlighting these films. They show the real diversity and richness of LGBTQ history and our communities.
Comments are closed.