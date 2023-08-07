Noah Schnapp shares what happened right after he came out to his 31 million followers on TikTok

I didn’t want to sit there waiting nervously to see what people were going to say. I just wanted to put it away and be confident in who I am and know that I don’t have to care what people think anymore.



When I opened my phone at the end of the car ride, it was, like, a thousand texts of hearts and congratulations and rainbow flags. I was crying. I was like, ‘I made it. I’m done. I don’t have to worry.’



…In the end, I decided that if I was only out to my close circle, I would still feel like I’m hiding something. The only way to truly feel myself is to tell everyone.

Actor Noah Schnapp speaking to Variety about coming out to his 31 million followers on TikTok in an eight-second video last year.