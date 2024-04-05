Omar Apollo’s long-distance dilemma, JoJo Siwa’s raunchy rebrand & Orville Peck’s semi face reveal

This week in new queer music is jam packed with major pop culture moments and key players in the community who are stepping up their game. With each passing week, we discover more reasons why the queer music scene is so exciting as LGBTQ+ artists continue to raise the bar, and this week’s roundup promises to prove just that.

Take a gander below at this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“Spite” by Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo seeks vindication in his latest single “Spite”, a soulful jam where he croons about the frustrations of a long-distance relationship, expressing his anger at not being able to have someone all to himself. It highlights Omar at his best with groovy basslines, polished production, and his captivating vocal style laced with lyrics wearing his heart on his sleeve. And, if the song (or Omar for that matter) wasn’t gorgeous enough, the music video directed by Bandiz is just as captivating.

“Karma” by Jojo Siwa

Well, we should have known better that one day JoJo Siwa would have her raunchy rebrand moment, and with “Karma”, it’s finally here! The 20-year-old has left her colorful bows and side pony behind and is emerging out of the depths with an edgy look and hyper-charged pop sound. The song is catchy, hinting at a past relationship gone awry, and is accompanied by a sapphic, seductive, and highly choreographed music video that is bound to make your head spin. This bold move is precisely Siwa’s intention, and while some may think it’s too much, if there’s anything the gays love, it’s a provocative pop culture moment, and for that, JoJo delivered.

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

The Midwest princess herself has blessed us with another anthem for queer abandon with “Good Luck, Babe!” With wistful vocals and shimmery production, Chappell sends her best wishes to a girl grappling with her feelings for Roan, and perhaps for women in general. “You can kiss a hundred boys in bars/Shoot another shot, try to stop the feelings,” she belts in the track’s chorus, providing yet another soundtrack to the queer experience. Roan continues to rise this year, and off the heels of opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour, she’s proving her ascension to pop superstardom is anything but just luck—it’s like finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

“Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” by Orville Peck and Willie Nelson

The yeehaw agenda is thriving and more queer than ever with Orville Peck’s latest release. Teaming up with country music legend Willie Nelson, who recently appeared on Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, Peck covers Ned Sublette’s 1981 song “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other,” giving a glimpse of his upcoming duets album Stampede. The video shows more of Peck’s face than we’ve ever seen before (he’s ditched the fringe!) and is as gay as can be, featuring cowboys of all kinds dancing together, and it continues his mission of carving out space for queer voices in country music.

“VERSE” by Chrissy Chlapecka

Chrissy Chlapecka is shaking up the pop scene with her debut EP Girlie Pop, set to drop on June 5. Leading the pack is her queer-coded cheerleader anthem “Verse,” suitable for anyone who can switch positions and also rock some pom-poms. With a stomping, clapping beat paired with the infectious chant, “Be aggressive! Be, be aggressive!”, it’s a tongue-in-cheek fantasy that may just make Chrissy the captain of the pop spirit squad.

“Nice Things” by Jordy

Jordy’s message is clear on “Nice Things”: you can’t buy his love. This early 2000s-inspired pop track insists that any man born with a silver spoon should remove it before you want a taste. With clever wordplay and Y2K-inspired production, it’s a bold swing from an artist who always packs a powerful pop punch.