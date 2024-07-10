Omar Apollo’s ugly truth, Jeremy Pope’s birthday suit & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
- The Boyfriend — Now Streaming (Netflix): In Japan’s first-ever same-sex reality romance series, 9 single men live, work, and love along one another in a scenic coastal home.
- Celebrity Family Feud, Season 10 — Now Streaming (Hulu): Survey says: hotties stay winning, as Megan Thee Stallion faces off with Ne-Yo in the season premiere of this game show mainstay.
- Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken — Now Streaming (Paramount+): The iconic musician puts on a one-night-only show for the incarcerated women in her hometown prison.
- Carbon & Water — July 12 (Amazon Prime Video): A lonely, retired teacher in Northern England surprises himself when he begins developing feelings for his younger male nurse.
- Cora Bora — July 12 (VOD): Megan “Hi gay!” Stalter gets the star vehicle she deserves in this biting comedy as a musician who makes a trip home to Portland to win back her girlfriend.
- Fly Me To The Moon — July 12 (Theaters): Greg Berlanti returns to the director’s chair for this good-old-fashioned rom-com set during the Space Race, co-starring out actor Jim Rash.
- Made For TV — July 12 (Crave Canada): Social media star Boman Martinez-Reid tries his hand at every genre of reality TV in this Canadian mockumentary series.
- Faye — July 13 (Max): An uncompromising look at the life of Faye Dunaway, an actress as renowned as she is notorious for her diva-like behavior, as told by Dunaway herself.