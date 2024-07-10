Omar Apollo’s ugly truth, Jeremy Pope’s birthday suit & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

YEP, I’M RETIRING: Turns out, Ellen DeGeneres‘ current comedy tour is officially her last, as it’s been reported that the trailblazing talent is telling audiences she’s completely done with showbiz after the release of her upcoming Netflix special. [LGBTQNation]

HIT THE RIGHT NOTE: For the 10th anniversary of breakthrough track “Stay With Me,” Sam Smith announced they’ve re-recorded the song and changed some key lyrics to better reflect their nonbinary identity. [Billboard]

THE END IS NEAR: There’s one last apocalypse to thwart in the trailer for superhero saga The Umbrella Academy‘s final season, featuring a stripping Tom Hopper, plenty of tentacles, IRL lovers Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally as a creepy couple, and Elliot Page heating things up (literally).

SEXY AND HE KNOWS IT: After hearing countless critiques of his body and remarks about his “lack of sex appeal,” Troye Sivan is bravely coming forward to say he feels hot in hopes it’ll help future generations of queer kids live their lives free of shame. [Queerty]

THE GAY MONTH NEVER ENDS: Have thhe homophobes stooped to a new level of stupidity? On a post with first-look images at Heartstopper Season 3, one hateful commenter asks, “Didn’t the gay month was over .?”—and, suddenly, we have a new meme! [INTO]

BIRTHDAY SUIT: In celebration of his 31st birthday on July 9, multi-hyphenate Jeremy Pope gifted us with a sizzling new photo spread and interview about his musical endeavor Last Name: Pope and more! [Numéro]

CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY: We must’ve been extra nice so far this year because legends Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme have announced a seventh edition of their original Holiday Show tour, slated to make the yuletide gay across North America this November & December. [JinkxAndDela.com]

THIS IS OUR ROMAN EMPIRE: Pedro Pascal shared a “dirty” shirtless snap of his buddy/Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal which has us even more excited for the historical epic than the new trailer that just dropped (though, sure, the trailer’s pretty thrilling, too). [Queerty]

SHE’S SO JULIA: “It Girl” Julia Fox—who rose to a new level of notoriety while dating K*ny* W*st—recently took to TikTok to apologize to all of her ex-boyfriends before seemingly coming out as a lesbian. [LGBTQNation]

LET’S DANCE: LA’s upcoming Queer Rhapsody film fest has announced a very special screening of trans filmmaker Silas Howard‘s crowd-pleasing high school dark comedy Darby And The Dead on July 23, followed by a Queer Prom themed afterparty—so get those corsages ready! [Vidiots]

GROUNDBREAKING: A Devil Wears Prada sequel is officially on the way, with the original cast returning (Yay!), but its plot apparently revolves around Meryl Streep’s icy editor Miranda Priestly in her flop era (Boo! Who wants to see that?). [INTO]

BE-WITCH-ED: Our first look at Marvel’s witchy Wandavision spin-off Agatha All Along is here—and thank goodness its queer! Kathryn Hahn returns as antihero Agatha Harkness, plus there’s Joe Locke‘s gay gasp, Aubrey Plaza‘s wonderfully dry wit, and mother Patti Lupone in a wig. What more could you want?