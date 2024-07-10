the hot sheet

Omar Apollo’s ugly truth, Jeremy Pope’s birthday suit & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

By Cameron Scheetz July 10, 2024 at 12:00pm
Image Credits: X, @jrmypope (left) | Omar Apollo via Konbini (center) | Elliot Page in ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Netflix (right)

The Hot Sheet is Queerty's midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone's talking about, the ones you might've missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.

What To Watch This Week

  • The Boyfriend — Now Streaming (Netflix): In Japan’s first-ever same-sex reality romance series, 9 single men live, work, and love along one another in a scenic coastal home.
  • Celebrity Family Feud, Season 10 — Now Streaming (Hulu): Survey says: hotties stay winning, as Megan Thee Stallion faces off with Ne-Yo in the season premiere of this game show mainstay.
  • Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken — Now Streaming (Paramount+): The iconic musician puts on a one-night-only show for the incarcerated women in her hometown prison.
  • Carbon & Water — July 12 (Amazon Prime Video): A lonely, retired teacher in Northern England surprises himself when he begins developing feelings for his younger male nurse.
  • Cora Bora — July 12 (VOD): Megan “Hi gay!” Stalter gets the star vehicle she deserves in this biting comedy as a musician who makes a trip home to Portland to win back her girlfriend.
  • Fly Me To The Moon — July 12 (Theaters): Greg Berlanti returns to the director’s chair for this good-old-fashioned rom-com set during the Space Race, co-starring out actor Jim Rash.
  • Made For TV — July 12 (Crave Canada): Social media star Boman Martinez-Reid tries his hand at every genre of reality TV in this Canadian mockumentary series.
  • Faye — July 13 (Max): An uncompromising look at the life of Faye Dunaway, an actress as renowned as she is notorious for her diva-like behavior, as told by Dunaway herself.

Culture Catch-Up

YEP, I’M RETIRING: Turns out, Ellen DeGeneres‘ current comedy tour is officially her last, as it’s been reported that the trailblazing talent is telling audiences she’s completely done with showbiz after the release of her upcoming Netflix special. [LGBTQNation]

HIT THE RIGHT NOTE: For the 10th anniversary of breakthrough track “Stay With Me,” Sam Smith announced they’ve re-recorded the song and changed some key lyrics to better reflect their nonbinary identity. [Billboard]

THE END IS NEAR: There’s one last apocalypse to thwart in the trailer for superhero saga The Umbrella Academy‘s final season, featuring a stripping Tom Hopper, plenty of tentacles, IRL lovers Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally as a creepy couple, and Elliot Page heating things up (literally).

SEXY AND HE KNOWS IT: After hearing countless critiques of his body and remarks about his “lack of sex appeal,” Troye Sivan is bravely coming forward to say he feels hot in hopes it’ll help future generations of queer kids live their lives free of shame. [Queerty]

THE GAY MONTH NEVER ENDS: Have thhe homophobes stooped to a new level of stupidity? On a post with first-look images at Heartstopper Season 3, one hateful commenter asks, “Didn’t the gay month was over .?”—and, suddenly, we have a new meme! [INTO]

BIRTHDAY SUIT: In celebration of his 31st birthday on July 9, multi-hyphenate Jeremy Pope gifted us with a sizzling new photo spread and interview about his musical endeavor Last Name: Pope and more! [Numéro]

CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY: We must’ve been extra nice so far this year because legends Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme have announced a seventh edition of their original Holiday Show tour, slated to make the yuletide gay across North America this November & December. [JinkxAndDela.com]

THIS IS OUR ROMAN EMPIRE: Pedro Pascal shared a “dirty” shirtless snap of his buddy/Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal which has us even more excited for the historical epic than the new trailer that just dropped (though, sure, the trailer’s pretty thrilling, too). [Queerty]

SHE’S SO JULIA: “It Girl” Julia Fox—who rose to a new level of notoriety while dating K*ny* W*st—recently took to TikTok to apologize to all of her ex-boyfriends before seemingly coming out as a lesbian. [LGBTQNation]

@juliafox #stitch with @emgracedawg pt.2 ♬ original sound – Julia fox

LET’S DANCE: LA’s upcoming Queer Rhapsody film fest has announced a very special screening of trans filmmaker Silas Howard‘s crowd-pleasing high school dark comedy Darby And The Dead on July 23, followed by a Queer Prom themed afterparty—so get those corsages ready! [Vidiots]

GROUNDBREAKING: A Devil Wears Prada sequel is officially on the way, with the original cast returning (Yay!), but its plot apparently revolves around Meryl Streep’s icy editor Miranda Priestly in her flop era (Boo! Who wants to see that?). [INTO]

BE-WITCH-ED: Our first look at Marvel’s witchy Wandavision spin-off Agatha All Along is here—and thank goodness its queer! Kathryn Hahn returns as antihero Agatha Harkness, plus there’s Joe Locke‘s gay gasp, Aubrey Plaza‘s wonderfully dry wit, and mother Patti Lupone in a wig. What more could you want?

The Final Hump

You want the ugly truth? Queer prince of pop Omar Apollo sat down with French media outlet Konbini to talk all things love and romance, but a specific moment is sparking some lively conversations online: When asked whether or not the physical appearance of a partner matters to him, the singer-songwriter admits he’s had “ugly boyfriends”—an experience which he calls “amazing.” Apollo continues: “I feel like what’s more important is the soul, you know? The person. I feel like physicality can be intimidating so I try to remove it because i’m not as intimidated.” In other words: Cute guys, don’t bother sliding into Omar Apollo’s DMs!

