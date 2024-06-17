There was a birthday wish from Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and even Tiffany. But nothing from Melania.

The ex-FLOTUS’ Instagram page doesn’t include any loving messages addressed to her husband.

Instead, there are… lots of ads for bad jewelry.

The criminally convicted ex-president celebrated his 78th birthday Friday, without any members of his family present.

Trump spent his bday evening at a “Club 47” event near his tacky Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where the crowd of sycophants sang an off-key rendition of “Happy Birthday” and presented him with a MAGA cake.

“This is the biggest birthday party I’ve ever had by far,” he said, confirming he’s never had a real friendship in his life.

Trump spent the day before his birthday in Washington D.C., where obsequious GOP leaders presented him with a cake of their own.

Singing happy birthday to Trump …. plus: MAGA birthday cake … pic.twitter.com/eE5LQPTlWD — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 15, 2024

🇺🇸GOP: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TRUMP! ❤️❤️❤️



Congress wished Trump a happy birthday with a big cake during his visit to the Hill today.



Trump turns 78 tomorrow.pic.twitter.com/yZF4Yq5jH0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2024

The almost-80-year-old convicted felon’s unusual birthday celebrations–no family or friends, just lickspittles–speaks to the disgraced former president’s isolation. As the general election campaign ramps up, it’s important to remember that his personal life doesn’t really exist.

At the onset of Trump’s hush money trial, nobody showed up to support him. Day after day, Trump would spend hours in a dingy Manhattan courtroom, with only his attorneys present. And he didn’t like it.

Trump reportedly grumbled about his lack of support, leading to a parade of Republican officials and VP hopefuls making the desperate trek to NYC.

Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany showed up, too, but again… No Melania!

Unsurprisingly, the Trump boys wished their daddy a happy birthday, and took the opportunity to hawk some cheesy merchandise. It’s the Trump way!

Desperate for their daddy’s love, it’s easy to imagine Don Jr. and Eric falling over themselves to send out the perfect bday wishes… even though he probably doesn’t appreciate it. In true Logan Roy fashion, Trump doesn’t appear to enjoy his birthday at all.

At a recent rally in Las Vegas, he appeared upset when those in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

“You know, there’s a certain point at which you don’t want to hear ‘Happy Birthday.’ You just want to pretend the day doesn’t exist,” he griped.

But there was probably one person who Trump was happy to hear from Friday: his beloved daughter Ivanka. After years of distancing herself, she acknowledged her father’s 78th birthday on social media.

Still in her #SocialiteBarbie phase, Ivanka is apparently “warming up to the idea” of joining her dad’s reelection campaign. “She’s not like ‘Hell no’ anymore,” a source told OK!

We’re not sure if the same can be said for Melania, however.

Outside of an appearance at an event for the Log Cabin Republicans, she’s stayed in hiding this spring. The ex-FLOTUS didn’t spend a single day in court in court at her geriatric hubby’s trial.

It’s too bad, too. She missed a very sincere birthday wish from the love of her life before one of the day’s proceedings.

Trump: Happy birthday to Melania, who I'd like to be with, but I'm at this trial because I had sex with a porn star while she was pregnant with our son and I paid $130K to hide it so voters wouldn't find out. pic.twitter.com/jo9xqbQwr2 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 26, 2024

Melania’s true feelings on the Stormy Daniels trial were hard to confirm. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her ex-BFF and former White House aide, implied in a string of social media posts that she doesn’t give AF about Donald’s extramarital activities.

I sat across from Melania Trump on her airplane and took this photograph on my iPhone.



Believe me, she knows …



She and he are one in the same. pic.twitter.com/cq6wM6ObcM — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) April 15, 2024

Ever since their relationship soured in 2018, Winston Wolkoff hasn’t held back in regards to Melania’s marriage to Donald. She used Father’s Day as an opportunity to once again push the idea that their partnership is a sham.

“Many may think ‘DADDY’S HOME’ is Father’s Day video. Nope! Millions of Americans watched the Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model—legitimized them both,” she wrote in response to a clip from The Apprentice showing the two together.

Many may think “DADDY’S HOME” is a Father’s Day video. Nope!

Millions of Americans watched the Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model —legitimized them both. pic.twitter.com/8TjZLR4K5G — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 16, 2024

Even with 34 felony convictions and three more pending criminal trials, we know that Trump isn’t going away. And the palace intrigue regarding his strange marriage isn’t either.

