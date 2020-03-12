‘One Day at a Time’ comes back from the dead, immediately shades Netflix

One Day at a Time found a second life with Pop TV (home of Schitt’s Creek) after Netflix pulled the plug last year, and the series is kicking off its new season by throwing some shade at its former streaming home.

In a preview clip ahead of the March 24 premiere, the Alvarez family is back together and getting cozy for a movie night. Wholesome!

Penelope (Justina Machado) asks Alex (Marcel Ruiz) if he’s decided what the fam will watch, to which Alex replies: “No. It’s like there’s nothing good on Netflix anymore.”

“Oooohhh,” the audience squeals in knowing delight. Either that or someone in the tech booth loaded up the “Oooohhh” track.

Then Ray Romano knocks on the door and some topical points about the census are explored. Fun!

Watch below:

Allow us to reintroduce: The Alvarezs. ? Here's your first look at the season premiere of #ODAAT, returning March 24th on @PopTV! pic.twitter.com/LSquYoZOWQ — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 10, 2020

Back when the Rosanne drama was going on in 2018, Netflix was still eager to remind viewers about ODaaT:

Reminder: @OneDayAtATime is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues in a smart and innovative way. Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that… pic.twitter.com/er4Fx6Cxb6 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 30, 2018

Catch the new season on Pop TV beginning March 24.