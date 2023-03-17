One Million Moms throw temper tantrum over these adorable baby clothes

Posed by model (Photo: Shutterstock)

Christian, conservative pressure group One Million Moms usually campaigns against commercials or cartoons that feature LGBTQ+ representation. However, its latest target is the maker of clothes for babies and toddlers.

Carter’s is a respected US brand. What’s the crime it’s committed in the eyes of 1MM? It now sells a range of Pride-theme clothing for babies and kids of LGBTQ+ parents.

We think the collection is quite adorable. It includes T-shirts with slogans such as ‘I love my dads’ and onesies with the words ‘Proud of my Family’. Check out some of the items below.

(Screenshot)

Unfortunately—predictably—One Million Moms failed to be charmed.

“Carter’s, Inc., the national children’s clothing brand, is now selling gay pride clothing and accessories for infants and toddlers, furtively advocating for the LGBTQ lifestyle,” it said in a statement online.

“Carter’s rainbow themed T-shirts and pajamas for toddlers and onesies for babies are part of its gay pride marketing campaign,” it continued, before urging followers to sign a petition to register their disgust.

“Please sign our petition and let Carter’s know their decision to engage in corporate promotion and financial support of homosexuality is a bad idea, especially considering the number of mothers currently buying spring and Easter clothes.”

The accompanying petition blasts Carter’s for “exploiting … young customers, making them live billboards for gay pride.”

One Million Moms is an offshoot of the anti-LGBTQ hate group American Family Association. Its campaigns rarely prompt change. If anything, they probably do more to alert LGBTQ+ consumers to brands that are supporting them.