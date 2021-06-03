Paramedics called to JoJo Siwa’s house for possible OD at pride party

YouTube personality JoJo Siwa kicked off her pride month with a dark turn. Paramedics rushed to her home during her kickoff party to treat a guest who may have overdosed on LSD.

The party happened the evening of June 2. Paramedics arrived at Siwa’s Los Angeles home around 8pm, according to TMZ, to collect a 30-year-old man who reportedly overdosed on the drug. Sources say he also arrived at the party high.

Representatives for Siwa have not made public comment on the incident at the time of this writing. For that matter, no updates on the identity of the man or his current condition have been forthcoming, either.

Siwa came out as queer in January 2021. She chose to kick off pride month with a bash that included a bounce house, pool decorations and a piano as a way of celebrating her first pride as a member of the LGBTQ community.