Pedro Pascal’s Beyoncé drama, Lil Nas X’s leak, Ricky Martin’s queer love for Bad Bunny

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

WHAT ABOUT BOBBY: New Queer Eye co-host Jeremiah Brent disputes all the rumors of backstage drama on the Netflix series since recently replacing OG interior designer Bobby Berk. [Entertainment Weekly]

MOST WANTED: Meet the gay pop star that helped Beyoncé write her new triumphant album Cowboy Carter. [INTO]

BORICUA LOVE: Ricky Martin gushed over fellow Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny‘s ongoing LGBTQ+ allyship while the Palm Royale star also touched on his struggles in the closet during a poignant moment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

INDUSTRY BABY: Lil Nas X might get some heat from his record label after leaking his new song “Light Again” on SoundCloud. [Stereogum]

TRUE CRIME: A gay California millionaire has been convicted of murdering a man in 1998 after being set up by his ex-husband in a police sting operation. This story is destined to be turned into a podcast/TV series. [The Daily Mail]

POWER LESBIANS: An out and proud Ukrainian lesbian sniper detailed her military experience fighting alongside her machine-gun-toting girlfriend in their attempt to defeat Russian forces. [The Daily Beast]

SHARING HIS BRUTALLY HONEST TRUTH: After previously revealing his crush to Tyler the Creator and being shot down, Jerrod Carmichael confronted the rapper in the premiere episode of the comedian’s new HBO series The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. [Rolling Stone]

FLASH IN THE PAN: The Flash star Ezra Miller’s role in the animated series Invincible was quietly recast for season 2 amid the actor’s various controversies. [The Hollywood Reporter]

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: In a new interview, Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee blamed discrimination for the reason the 2005 gay cowboy drama inexplicably lost the Oscar for Best Picture to Crash, in what many call the biggest robbery in Academy Awards history. [IndieWire]

NO SLEEP TILL BROOKLYN: Elliot Page is set to bring Brooklyn’s queer history to life via an upcoming virtual reality (VR) experience. [LGBTQ Nation]

MARKY MARK ERA: Gay Bachelor alum Colton Underwood dropped trou in a new underwear ad that he also directed for sustainable brand Subset.

BEYHIVE ALERT: Pedro Pascal and BFF Sarah Paulson are involved in a humorous Beyoncé feud and it’s so relatable. [Uproxx]

DIRRTY DOG: Vanderpump Rules‘ most-hated Tom Sandoval has a new scandoval on his hands after getting slammed for stripping down to recreate Christina Aguilera’s very revealing 2002 Rolling Stone cover. [TooFab]

PADAM PADAM 2024?: Queer English singer Becky Hill has put in an early bid in for song of the summer with the release of her new anthemic dance bop “Outside of Love.”

