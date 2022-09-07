Peppa Pig introduces character with same-sex parents

The Peppa Pig animated show has quietly introduced a character with same-sex parents.

In an episode aired yesterday on Channel 5 in the UK, one of Peppa’s classmates, Penny the Polar Bear, reveals she has two mummies. The episode was entitled ‘Families’.

Peppa and her friends are discussing their families. Penny draws herself holding hands with two polar bears in dresses.

“I’m Penny Polar Bear,” she says. “I live with my mummy and my other mummy.”

“One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

Robbie de Santos, from British LGBTQ advocacy charity Stonewall, welcomed the inclusion of the new character.

“It’s fantastic that same-sex families are making an appearance in Peppatown. Many of those who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves and it will mean a lot that their experiences are being represented on such an iconic children’s programme.”

Unsurprisingly, the episode did not go down well with a handful of viewers.

Peppa pig has or is about to introduce a new friend with mummy and mummy!! I mean FFS ! I have no problem with LGBT etc but what I do have a problem with is this shit being drummed into them when they’re toddlers , stop confusing them and let them be kids. — Russell Lloyd (@RussellLloyd69) September 7, 2022

However, online, many others applauded the show.

Well what do you know? My kids saw the first same-sex couple on Peppa Pig and the world didn’t end. Penny Polar Bear said she lives with her ‘mummy and her other mummy’ and the four horsemen of the apocalypse didn’t came storming over the horizon to bring humanity to a close. pic.twitter.com/dtcHMDXJt5 — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 7, 2022

If you’re not familiar with Peppa Pig, the cartoon began airing in 2004. Aimed at a preschool audience, it’s phenomenally successful. Aired in 180 countries, it is particularly popular in China. In the US, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. air the show.

Young kids love it and can become obsessed with all things Peppa-related. This has led to several Peppa Pig theme parks around the world. In short, the inclusion of same-sex parents in such a high-profile show is a big deal and very welcome.

