Pete Buttigieg’s thigh hair, Biden’s VP pick, Madonna’s downward spiral

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
FUR PATROL: Everyone’s talking about Pete Buttigieg‘s thigh hair. [Gay Fleshbot (NSFW)]
SIP: Lance Bass spills the tea on how he really feels about Justin Timberlake. [instinct]
LIP SYNC FOR YOUR LIFE: Sarah Cooper uses TikTok to mock Donald Trump‘s plans to issue an executive order banning TikTok.
How to tick tack pic.twitter.com/1Mn8nk363f
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 31, 2020
POSTPONED: Joe Biden delays choosing a running mate and people are getting annoyed. [Washington Post]
NOT WRONG: Kellyanne Conway‘s teenage daughter calls Donald Trump a homophobic “golfing idiot.” [LGBTQ Nation]
UNMASKED: Over 500 people without masks turn out for “White Trash Bash” in Illinois. [Newsweek]
While Coronavirus infection and death rate is climbing, a massive crowd gathered for the annual White Trash Bash on the Illinois River https://t.co/J4r1RbFMUF
— gregarious ???? (@mistergeezy) August 3, 2020
RIP: Acclaimed filmmaker Alan Parker, who directed such queer faves as Fame and Evita, dies at 76. [New York Times]
RAINBOW WAVE: A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office this election cycle. [ABC News]
WHEN DIVA’S COLLIDE: RuPaul sits down for an intimate table-side interview with Kermit and Miss Piggy about what it means to be a diva in Muppets Now on Disney+.
OP-ED: Is Madonna destroying her own legacy with all her coronavirus trutherism? [Metro]
ADIOS: Millionaire pastor who blamed gay people for COVID steps down over sexual harassment allegations. [LGBTQ Nation]