Pete Buttigieg’s thigh hair, Biden’s VP pick, Madonna’s downward spiral

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

FUR PATROL: Everyone’s talking about Pete Buttigieg‘s thigh hair. [Gay Fleshbot (NSFW)]

SIP: Lance Bass spills the tea on how he really feels about Justin Timberlake. [instinct]

LIP SYNC FOR YOUR LIFE: Sarah Cooper uses TikTok to mock Donald Trump‘s plans to issue an executive order banning TikTok.

How to tick tack pic.twitter.com/1Mn8nk363f — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 31, 2020

POSTPONED: Joe Biden delays choosing a running mate and people are getting annoyed. [Washington Post]

NOT WRONG: Kellyanne Conway‘s teenage daughter calls Donald Trump a homophobic “golfing idiot.” [LGBTQ Nation]

UNMASKED: Over 500 people without masks turn out for “White Trash Bash” in Illinois. [Newsweek]

While Coronavirus infection and death rate is climbing, a massive crowd gathered for the annual White Trash Bash on the Illinois River https://t.co/J4r1RbFMUF — gregarious ???? (@mistergeezy) August 3, 2020

RIP: Acclaimed filmmaker Alan Parker, who directed such queer faves as Fame and Evita, dies at 76. [New York Times]

RAINBOW WAVE: A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office this election cycle. [ABC News]

WHEN DIVA’S COLLIDE: RuPaul sits down for an intimate table-side interview with Kermit and Miss Piggy about what it means to be a diva in Muppets Now on Disney+.

OP-ED: Is Madonna destroying her own legacy with all her coronavirus trutherism? [Metro]

BUSTED: LGBTrump founder Mark-David Hutt arrested for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in New York. [Gaily Grind]

ADIOS: Millionaire pastor who blamed gay people for COVID steps down over sexual harassment allegations. [LGBTQ Nation]