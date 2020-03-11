Pete and Chasten Buttigieg get standing ovation attending NYC gay play

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasten Buttigieg (@chasten.buttigieg) on Feb 14, 2020 at 11:51am PST



Fresh from resigning from his bid to become the Democratic Party’s first openly gay Presidential nominee, Pete Buttigieg, along with husband Chasten, is enjoying a bit of time out of the limelight… although his fame makes that kinda difficult.

On Sunday they attended one of the final performances of The Inheritance on Broadway.

The acclaimed production follows a group of gay men during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. It won plaudits in London’s West End before transferring to New York City’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre last fall. The show is set to close March, 15.

Related: Chasten pays touching tribute to husband Pete as he quits presidential race

Unsurprisingly, the Buttigiegs were recognized when they entered the auditorium to take their seats. Members of the audience stood and applauded them.

The moment was captured on camera by Twitter user Drew Rizzuti, who tweeted: “Standing Ovation tonight for @Chas10Buttigieg @PeteButtigieg Pre Curtain at the Inheritance. This just goes to show you just how powerful of a campaign Pete and Chasten Ran. They deserve every Standing O they can get.”

Standing Ovation tonight for @Chas10Buttigieg @PeteButtigieg Pre Curtain at the Inheritance. This just goes to show you just how powerful of a campaign Pete and Chasten Ran. They deserve every Standing O they can get #TeamPete #TeamPeteForever #ThankYouPete #ThankYouChasten pic.twitter.com/TizGrV83Gb — 🏳️‍🌈Drew Rizzuti 🏳️‍🌈 (@Rizzuti09) March 9, 2020

Another of those in attendance, @danwalsh_dw, wrote: “Saw @inheritanceplay this afternoon and I’m left with a sense of deep gratitude for the gay men who have come before me and paved the path for what it means to be a gay man in America today. it was made even more poignant by the attendance of @PeteButtigieg and his husband.”

saw @inheritanceplay this afternoon and i’m left with a sense of deep gratitude for the gay men who have come before me and paved the path for what it means to be a gay man in america today. it was made even more poignant by the attendance of @PeteButtigieg and his husband 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AU06LAEVhJ — dw (@danwalsh_dw) March 8, 2020

Neither Pete or Chasten have revealed what they thought of the show. It’s likely they might not have got the opportunity to see it if Pete was still campaigning to be President. The epic play, by Matthew Lopez, is split into two halves, with both halves running over three hours each.

Related: ‘The Inheritance’ is Broadway’s next big all-gay play

On Monday, Pete chatted with Craig Melvin on the Today show and talked of his immediate plans. He dropped out of the Presidential race after failing to garner significant votes in the South Carolina primary. He has since endorsed Joe Biden.

He told Melvin he and Chasten were going to be “traveling a bit, thanking supporters, and then Chas and I are looking forward to some time away. Then I’ll come back and make myself useful in new ways. But we’re going to have some fun first.”

One of those “fun” things is perhaps Buttigieg’s first stint at TV presenting. He’ll be standing in for host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night.

“The thing about coming off of a Presidential campaign is that you’ve been focussed on one thing and one thing only,” Pete said. “It’s nice to zoom out and just come back at life.”