Petty Ivanka savagely crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump’s wedding pic and LOLOLOL

Tiffany Trump finally tied the knot with her billionaire boyfriend Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. The happy couple exchanged vows at Donald Trump‘s compound just days after the ex-president saw his political fortunes crumble in last Tuesday’s midterms and Hurricane Nicole swept across Florida’s Atlantic coast.

On Instagram, Ivanka, who was Tiffany’s maid of honor, posted several photos from the wedding, including a group pic of herself, the bride, Melania, Eric’s wife Lara, and Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples all dressed in pastels. Cropped out of the photo was Don Jr.’s fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle, who many have noted was dressed like a bat in a black dress with puffy leg of mutton sleeves and dark eye shadow.

Well yeah if you dress up as a bat for a wedding, you’re getting cropped. https://t.co/I2vVOjxwWH — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 14, 2022

It’s hard not to interpret Ivanka cropping Guilfoyle out of the family photo as anything other than a slight to her future sister-in-law. Perhaps she was pissed that Kim didn’t stick to the color palette? As we all know, optics, for Ivanka, are everything.

Whatever her rationale, Twitter certainly took notice. Here’s what people are saying…

The important thing about Ivanka Trump hilariously cropping Kimberly Guilfoyle out of the wedding photo is that she made $640 million while “working” in the White House and called Trump’s thugs “American patriots” (That said, that crop was savage ) — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 14, 2022

It needs to be cropped like this tbh pic.twitter.com/s78zGfGbtr — ✨ Ed‍♂️ ✨ (@edtalkz) November 14, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle showing up to Tiffany’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/guvQ6ALagq — Dana (@DanaSan68018976) November 14, 2022

What in the world is going on with the sleeves on Lara Trump’s dress?!?! — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) November 14, 2022

The moment of betrayal : pic.twitter.com/dTfwLevSTu — Swede Duck (@SwedeDuck) November 14, 2022

Who wears Black to an afternoon wedding? And that crop is funny. — Perla (@pxcaballero) November 14, 2022

Guilfoyle looks like she rode a dragon to the wedding. — Didi (@Didikatz) November 13, 2022

She looks like Lucifer from @Netflix_Sandman with those ridiculous shoulder wings. pic.twitter.com/aUkioTu7GW — Jimmy #IStandWithUkraine (@Im_NickJames) November 14, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up at Tiffany’s wedding like this … pic.twitter.com/hgkJ08wJOg — Meidas_Murai (@Meidas_Murai) November 14, 2022

Ivanka thinks she can cut me out of her picture like DJ cuts lines of coke, but she’s wrong. THE BEST IS YET TO COME! pic.twitter.com/VvVYYZxvsk — Kimberly Guilfoyle’d ⁽ʸᵈᵒʳᵃᵖ⁾ (@Kim_Guilfoyld) November 14, 2022

Others have been remarking on how Ivanka wore an almost identical replica of the iconic blue chiffon gown worn by Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 mystery/romance To Catch A Thief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Families (@rroyalfamilyy)

Here’s what folx are saying about that…

Who wore it better. Grace Kelly, of course pic.twitter.com/t92CpoWT7p — Good boy, Dante! (@BIScords) November 13, 2022

Ivanka Trump

She whispers when she speaks..

This woman stood with her father, watching the attack on the Capitol, calling insurgents “patriots”.

She’s no Grace Kelly, even if she copied her dress. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) November 13, 2022

@IvankaTrump ain’t no Grace Kelly by any stretch of the imagination. But the thief part is quite the irony, — Truth, Lies, and Uncertainty—dlonorse (@dlonorse) November 13, 2022

So what was the something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue at Tiffany’s wedding? Trump ✔️

Marla at Mar-a-lago ✔️

Ivanka’s Grace Kelly dress ✔️

Dem controlled Senate ✔️ — Kelly D (@KellDA) November 13, 2022

In other Trump news, Donald Trump is still expected to announce his 2024 bid for president at Mar-a-Lago tomorrow despite being urged by Republicans, conservative media outlets, and even some aides to postpone following last week’s disastrous midterms, which many in the party blame him for.

Top Trump advisor Jason Miller, who worked on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, confirmed on Friday that the announcement will happen as planned, telling Steve Bannon, “President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement.”

The Hill reports:

There are some in Trump’s orbit who also believe the former president wants to declare his candidacy before a potential indictment comes down over his mishandling of classified information after he left the White House. If he is actively running for president, the Justice Department would face some difficult decisions about how to proceed with bringing charges, though Trump’s allies are sure to claim that any indictment is politically motivated regardless. Trump in an interview over the summer denied investigations into his conduct were motivating a possible third White House bid.

