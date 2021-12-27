PHOTOS: See what happens when this big-city fashion journalist goes to a Christmas-obsessed small town

Though Christmas is technically behind us, the holiday season isn’t over yet. Some of our favorite queer celebrities recently turned out for the premiere of The Bitch Who Stole Christmas and we have the exclusive photos.

The yuletide comedy tells the story of a big-city fashion journalist sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story and suddenly finds herself thrust in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition.

The film features RuPaul and 20 Drag Race contestants, including Peppermint, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Heidi N Closet, and Laganja Estranja, just to name a few. Other friendly faces who make appearances include Carson Kressley, Kim Petras, Charo, and more.

Watch the trailer below. (Stream it here.)

Now, scroll down for pics from the premiere party taken by our pal Photo Larry…