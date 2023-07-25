PHOTOS: This year’s Comic-Con was all about Kens and cute guys in Spandex

Image Credits: Getty Images

This past weekend, pop culture fans from all over descended upon San Diego, CA for Comic-Con, the largest convention in the world dedicated to comic books, genre entertainment, and general geekery.

But don’t get it twisted: Just because many Comic-Con goers self-identify as nerds, that doesn’t mean they can’t be smokin’ hot nerds.

One of the annual conventions great traditions is cosplay, a portmanteau of “costume play”—which is to say, it’s about dressing up as one’s favorite characters from movies, video games, comics, etc… It’s basically drag!

And, lucky us, there are a whole host of superheroes (and other eccentric pop personas) with bulging muscles and revealing wardrobes, meaning the cosplay at Comic-Con can get pretty revealing.

With that in mind, we’ve assembled a collection of photos showcasing the best of the festivities, from skin-tight Spandex to big-time Ken-ergy to a surprisingly hot interpretation of the robot WALL-E (yes, really!).

Click through to see Comic-Con’s most snatched cosplayers that definitely had us sweating underneath our capes.