The “QAnon Shaman” just had his a** handed to him by a judge

Things aren’t looking good for Jacob Chansley (a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman”). In fact, they’re looking very, very bad.

Chansley, who only eats organic food, currently faces 20 years in prison after being charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in connection to the events of January 6. Now, a judge has just ruled that he has to stay in jail while he awaits trial.

Chansley’s lawyer tried arguing that his client is a peaceful man and needed be released ASAP because COVID-19 restrictions were making it “impossible” for them to communicate in private. Not only that, but Chansley’s faith prevents him from getting the vaccine, so he is particularly vulnerable.

But Judge Royce Lamberth, a senior judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, wasn’t having any of the B.S.

“Defendant characterizes himself as a peaceful person who was welcomed into the Capitol building on January 6th by police officers,” Lamberth wrote in his ruling this week. “The Court finds none of his many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions persuasive.”

Lamberth went on to say that Chansley clearly suffers from a severe “detachment from reality” if he thinks his actions during the violent attack on the Capitol, which resulting in five people dying, were somehow peaceful.

The judge also noted that Chansley refused to listen to U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers during the insurrection, so why should anyone believe he would obey the conditions of his release?

Not only that, but Chansley’s social media posts and footage of him during the riots shouting for “traitors” to be hanged and calling the FBI to brag about how he broke into Senate chambers inspired no faith that he wasn’t a danger to society.

“These are not the actions of a person who is shy about breaking the law,” Lamberth wrote in his ruling.

And with that, Chansley remains in custody for the foreseeable future.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.