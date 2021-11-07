A queer love song, Macaulay Culkin’s runway debut, & the free PrEP dance

Take a journey to the center of gay 1970s paradise in the all-new Studio 54 documentary on Netflix, then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok:
A queer tragedy unfolded.
@drabinowitzWent on to enemy territory (a rehearsal dinner for a straight wedding on a race car track)…it did not end well. #gay #nonbinary #wedding #prettycry
Cody Schmitz finished a painting.
@_codygeneWhat do you think? Is it hard for you to leave things unfinished? #painter #painting #vlog #aesthetic
Laverne Cox danced in Mexico.
@lavernecoxThere was something about being in Mexico that made me dance 24/7
Richard Munch did the gay thing.
@rainbow_germzHe said it tasted minty😮💨 ##gay ##bi ##bottom ##femtop ##selfcare
Philaye got PrEP for free.
@philayeBe sure to get your PREP for free through @MISTR! #fyp #lgbtq #ad #influencer #gaytok #gay #health
Andrés Camilo played Bop It.
@andrescamilo___hey at least I’m not using a live baby #bopitchallenge
A stranger loved Zachery Dereniowski.
@mdmotivatorIf I Was Gay, Would You Still Love Me? ❤️ #homosexual #gay #lgbt #heterosexual #love #equality #smallbusinesscheck #hugs #fyp
Macaulay Culkin walked for Gucci.
@bryanboyLast night at the Gucci Fashion Show
Michael Medrano dropped a queer love song.
@stachepapiin the day and age of @lilnasx? 🙄 gimme a break #fypシ #lgbt #lgbtq #originalsound #artistsoftiktok #xyzbca #discodad
And Easton marked his territory.
@eastonbrooI be possessive and shi😶🌫️#fyp #foryou #couple #relationships #gay
♬ You Got A Friend In Me (From “Toy Story”) – Karaoke Version – Urock Karaoke
One Comment
Terrycloth
First guy comments straight people are boring and aren’t even fun…life isn’t always about fun gay or straight alot of time it downright sucks .put your big boy pants on and learn to embrace other people and what the world has to offer ..sounds entitled..