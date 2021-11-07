tiktalk

A queer love song, Macaulay Culkin’s runway debut, & the free PrEP dance

By

Take a journey to the center of gay 1970s paradise in the all-new Studio 54 documentary on Netflix, then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok:

A queer tragedy unfolded.

@drabinowitzWent on to enemy territory (a rehearsal dinner for a straight wedding on a race car track)…it did not end well. #gay #nonbinary #wedding #prettycry

♬ original sound – Daniel!

Cody Schmitz finished a painting.

@_codygeneWhat do you think? Is it hard for you to leave things unfinished? #painter #painting #vlog #aesthetic

♬ Smiling All Day Long – Upbeat Happy Music

Laverne Cox danced in Mexico.

@lavernecoxThere was something about being in Mexico that made me dance 24/7

♬ original sound – Laverne Cox

Richard Munch did the gay thing.

@rainbow_germzHe said it tasted minty😮‍💨 ##gay ##bi ##bottom ##femtop ##selfcare

♬ original sound – Richard Munch

Philaye got PrEP for free.

@philayeBe sure to get your PREP for free through @MISTR! #fyp #lgbtq #ad #influencer #gaytok #gay #health

♬ CAN’T TOUCH THIS – BIA

Andrés Camilo played Bop It.

@andrescamilo___hey at least I’m not using a live baby #bopitchallenge

♬ Bop It Challenge – Aaron & Pia ♥️🥰

A stranger loved Zachery Dereniowski.

@mdmotivatorIf I Was Gay, Would You Still Love Me? ❤️ #homosexual #gay #lgbt #heterosexual #love #equality #smallbusinesscheck #hugs #fyp

♬ original sound – Zachery Dereniowski

Macaulay Culkin walked for Gucci.

@bryanboyLast night at the Gucci Fashion Show

♬ original sound – Bryanboy

Michael Medrano dropped a queer love song.

@stachepapiin the day and age of @lilnasx? 🙄 gimme a break #fypシ #lgbt #lgbtq #originalsound #artistsoftiktok #xyzbca #discodad

♬ original sound – Michael Medrano

And Easton marked his territory.

@eastonbrooI be possessive and shi😶‍🌫️#fyp #foryou #couple #relationships #gay

♬ You Got A Friend In Me (From “Toy Story”) – Karaoke Version – Urock Karaoke