Queer troll arrested for “Gay Voices for Trump” scam

Remember Josh Hall, the bisexual, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania delivery driver?

We reported on his story last December, when he admitted to bilking Trump supporters out of thousands of dollars as part of an internet scheme. Well, now Hall has landed in the headlines again, this time, for getting arrested in connection with his grift.

Federal authorities arrested Hall, 22, for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with his “Gay Voices for Trump” scheme. Last year, Hall boasted that he launched a GoFundMe campaign for the non-existent group. He also started dummy social media accounts for members of the Trump family, and used them to post QAnon-type conspiracy theories as a means of attracting attention to the GoFundMe. By December, he had raised $7,384.

“Joshua Hall allegedly impersonated family members of the then-President of the United States on social media to fraudulently induce hundreds of victims to donate to a political organization that did not exist, and then pocketed those funds for his own use,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. “We thank the FBI for their partnership in the investigation of this case, and we remain dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud wherever we find it.”

If convicted, Hall could face up to 20 years in prison.

In his New York Times interview last year, Hall–who worked as a delivery driver at the time–claimed that he never withdrew funds from the GoFundMe. Court filings allege, however, that Hall did use the funds for personal expenses.

“There was no nefarious intention behind it,” Mr. Hall told The Times. “I was just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have fun.”

The New York Times further reports that court filings also contain rare charges against Hall for creating fake social media accounts. As part of his scheme, Hall impersonated several members of the Trump family including Robert Trump, the president’s brother; Barron Trump, the president’s teen son; and Elizabeth Trump Grau, Donald Trump‘s sister. Donald Trump himself even replied to tweets on the fake Grau account.