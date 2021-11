TRAVEL AS YOU ARE: Most Fabulous Trip

What's in a fabulous vacation? We're about to find out, as we talk to Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Brendan Jordan, Danielle Cooper and Dexter Mayfield about the best trips they've ever taken. From what they look for in travel destinations, to must-have items they need with them on an LGBTQ-friendly trip, we'll get the inside scoop on how to make the most out of any travel plans.