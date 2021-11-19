'tick...tick...BOOM!' star Andrew Garfield reveals the one dream he hasn't achieved yet

Andrew Garfield needs no introduction.



As the star of 'The Social Network,' two 'Spider-Man' films, and an Oscar nominee for his performance in 'Hacksaw Ridge,' the actor has become one of the most recognizable performers in the world. Now Garfield makes a bid for a new title: song and dance man. He stars as Jonathan Larson in the film version of the stage musical 'tick...tick...BOOM!' The movie streams on Netflix on November 19.



Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the movie follows the plight of future 'Rent' composer Larson (Garfield) on the eve of his 30th birthday. Jon can't seem to find success as a composer, and with the days ticking by, his angst begins to take its toll on his relationship with girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) and gay bestie Michael (Robin de Jesús). Plagued by self-doubt, Larson becomes aware of a constant ticking…the sound of life passing by before the alarm finally tolls.



We caught time with Garfield to discuss his character, the film, and his own struggle with the existential "ticking" ahead of the movie's release. 'tick...tick...BOOM!' streams on Netflix November 19.



Video Editor: David Beerman.

