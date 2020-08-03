Are you ready to see Gael García Bernal in a singlet? (That’s a rhetorical question.)

The 41-year-old Mexican heartthrob just inked a deal to play ionic gay wrestler Cassandro (a.k.a. Saúl Armendáriz) in a new biopic about the famed exótico (a male wrestler who competes in drag) who went to become an NWA World Welterweight and UWA World Lightweight Champion.

Deadline reports:

Cassandro tells the true story of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who rises to international stardom after he creates the “exotico” character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre,” and in the process upends not just the macho wrestling world but also his own life.

Armendáriz at the age of 15 quit school and began training for Lucha Libre, beginning his professional wrestling career in 1988 under the mask as Mister Romano. Ultimately he would abandon the character and take on the exotico character of Baby Sharon…

Ultimately, Armendáriz would take the new ring name of Cassandro, from a Tijuana brothel keeper Cassandra whom he appreciated.