Right wingnut’s refusal to use rainbow ambulance in effort to “own the libs” backfires on him

South East Coast Ambulance Service’s rainbow ambulance (Photo: @SECAambulance/X)

An attempt by a rightwing politician in the UK to “own the libs” has earned him widespread ridicule.

Paul Golding is the leader of the Britain First party. It’s a fringe, extremist political group that campaigns almost exclusively on anti-immigration policies and against multi-culturalism within British society. It has no MPs in the UK Parliament.

A couple of weeks ago, a local ambulance service revealed a rainbow-decorated ambulance. We’re guessing that healthcare workers with the South East Coast Ambulance Service took part in the big Brighton & Hove Pride festivities over the first weekend of August, and hence the decoration.

Excited to unveil this year's PRIDE vehicle! Thanks to our suppliers and to @GMBsecamb and @SecambUnison for funding the costs. Happy Pride everyone! @SECAmb_Pride https://t.co/lwS0fZxtni pic.twitter.com/J67Xrw5I1t — South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) August 4, 2023

Golding, a former councilor with the racist and fascistic British National Party (BNP) before he joined Britain First, was unimpressed.

He tweeted a video of the ambulance with the caption, “Sorry, but if this ambulance turned up for me, I’d tell them to sod off.”

“Sod off” is British slang along the lines of “f*ck off.”

Sorry, but if this ambulance turned up for me, I’d tell them to sod off. pic.twitter.com/tVto38yp3e — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) August 9, 2023

If Golding was hoping his followers would applaud his latest dumb tweet, he was wrong.

Many applauded his decision for reasons he probably didn’t intend.

Cya Paul, probably not the smartest way to go out pic.twitter.com/wtXa99C9LO — Pupsker (@Pupsker) August 10, 2023

And we would be so happy with your decision. 🙏🏻 — Zaqueo (@ZaqueoDeLeon) August 10, 2023

You totally should! Especially if what’s going on is life threatening! — ZeusHamilton (@ZeusHamiltonSV) August 10, 2023

And nothing of value would be lost. — Critical Cupcake 🌈 ♿ ⚛️ (@CriticalCupcake) August 10, 2023

fellas is it gay to get medical help https://t.co/Cj4QyOhykp — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 10, 2023

Feel free to suffer then. If you’re more upset about a paint job celebrating diversity than your health or life you need to seriously re-evaluate your life choices. — Joe Oakley 🏳️‍🌈 (@JRLOakley) August 10, 2023

Bigotry and hate really rots you to the core! You’d rather DIE then go to hospital just because the ambulance has a pride flag on. Truly rotten inside. https://t.co/gUfQ7LExVA — Roly West (@RolyWestYT) August 11, 2023

Others pointed out that healthcare workers within the UK’s National Health Service often experience homophobic and racist abuse from some patients and their relatives. Despite this, they continue to do their best to provide care.