Right wingnut’s refusal to use rainbow ambulance in effort to “own the libs” backfires on him

By
South East Coast Ambulance Service’s rainbow ambulance (Photo: @SECAambulance/X)

An attempt by a rightwing politician in the UK to “own the libs” has earned him widespread ridicule.

Paul Golding is the leader of the Britain First party. It’s a fringe, extremist political group that campaigns almost exclusively on anti-immigration policies and against multi-culturalism within British society. It has no MPs in the UK Parliament.

A couple of weeks ago, a local ambulance service revealed a rainbow-decorated ambulance. We’re guessing that healthcare workers with the South East Coast Ambulance Service took part in the big Brighton & Hove Pride festivities over the first weekend of August, and hence the decoration.

Golding, a former councilor with the racist and fascistic British National Party (BNP) before he joined Britain First, was unimpressed.

He tweeted a video of the ambulance with the caption, “Sorry, but if this ambulance turned up for me, I’d tell them to sod off.”

“Sod off” is British slang along the lines of “f*ck off.”

If Golding was hoping his followers would applaud his latest dumb tweet, he was wrong.

Many applauded his decision for reasons he probably didn’t intend.

Others pointed out that healthcare workers within the UK’s National Health Service often experience homophobic and racist abuse from some patients and their relatives. Despite this, they continue to do their best to provide care.

